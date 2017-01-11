The Most Unforgivable Behaviors in Houston

1. Admitting you dig Dallas

Even if you feel it, don't say it aloud.

2. Parking your car on lower Westheimer

... and causing about three near-miss fender benders for every 30 minutes you're parked there.

3. Taking up an entire table at Pub Fiction during a Texans game for your "friends" who never show up

We understand you got there early, but have a soul. And get some better friends while you're at it.