Every Kick-Ass Activity You Need to Try Along the Texas Coastline This Summer

Pitch a tent on a protected and car-free beach

Mustang Island

Have you ever had that feeling as you’re lying on the beach, listening to the relaxing sound of the waves, where you just think, “Man, I bet I could get some awesome sleep out here on this beach.” Then the sound of a Jeep full of college kids screaming, “Come at me, bro!” passes by and you give up altogether. Well, your dream can become a reality, for $10, campers can pitch a tent and rest for the night on the protected beach at Mustang Island State Park. For $20, you can camp in the area with 24-hour access to showers and electricity. Either way, think of the stars and the sound of the waves lulling you sleep. -Amanda Cobra