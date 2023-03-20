You may not notice it but if you look closely, Houston’s got an artsy, Bohemian side. It goes way back to the mid-1960s and '70s, when the Montrose neighborhood became a hotbed for the counterculture movement. Alternative attitudes flourished and that offbeat vibe persists today. For that reason, Houston is a great place to explore vintage shops, particularly along the Westheimer Curve, where you’ll find a mesh of quirky vintage and thrift shops mixed with grungy bars and tattoo parlors. Score all sorts of rare retro gear, high-end designer goodies, and gently used pieces for your closet at these best thrift shops around Houston.

Leopard Lounge Montrose

The multiblock shop-filled stretch of lower Westheimer is like the Rodeo Drive of thrifting, and the kitschy Leopard Lounge is its pièce de résistance. Search through rare pieces, from concert tees to all things ’80s and ’90s (because yes, those decades are totally vintage now). Get cash or trade for forgotten treasures from your own closet.

The Fashion Time Machine Midtown

Head to the funky strip of Main near Winnie’s and Double Trouble and enter the Yellow Submarine–colored doors of this playful fashion time warp: fringe, leopard, leather, and bold vintage patterns abound. Go ’60s mod with a three-piece Italian skirt set, channel Sailor Moon with a nautical babydoll dress, embrace your Bohemian style with vests and boots, and peruse through all the cool accessories to match.

My Flaming Heart Midtown

Just next door to the Time Machine is this beloved local gem, rocking an artsy mashup of handmade clothing, folk art, estate jewelry, old but new-to-you cowboy boots, and energy-clearing stuff like crystals and sage. You can also order quite possibly the coolest custom shirt you’ll ever wear.

Cheeky Vintage Upper Kirby

Enjoy some bubbly while you scour through owner Tina Davis’s curated collection of luxury resale items, from 1960s Chanel jackets and Judith Leiber purses to upcycled silk caftans and pretty-in-pink Peter Pan collars. Davis and team will also take a look at your pieces and collections from the ’40s to ’90s by appointment.

Lo-Fi Vintage Montrose

Looking for vintage tees? Lo-Fi’s got you covered. Featuring everything from Pink Floyd and 2Pac to Betty Boop and the ’97 Astros, you’ll find the striking black storefront on the lower Westheimer Curve.

Petty Cash Montrose

Score (or spend) some extra cash at this buy/sell/trade shop, which restocks its racks daily with nostalgic streetwear from the ’80s, ’90s, and beyond. We’re talking geriatric-in-a-good-way band and rap tees, vintage jerseys and jackets, pumped up kicks, and one-of-a-kind clothing created in house.

Couture Blowout River Oaks

Celine and Gucci sunnies. Red-bottomed Louis Vuitton boots. Authenticated Hermes bags and Emilio Pucci wallets. This luxury resale and consignment shop brings seriously high-end fashion to your wardrobe in a sustainable way. Sell your own stuff and lookout for restocks and sales on Instagram.

The Cottage Shop Montrose

You can shop and feel good at this resale boutique. That’s because 100% of your purchases (or donated goods) contribute to local nonprofit The Women’s Home and its mission to help women and families reclaim their stability. Pop in to sift through a constantly changing collection of vintage scarves, bags, clothing, shoes, and more, plus a funky home goods, art, and furnishings section. Find the real steals on Wednesdays, when the latest stock first hits the floor.

Full Court Houston Montrose

Relive your youth by scoring yesterday’s forgotten treasures at this vintage and current trends streetwear shop. The fresh mix of goods runs the gamut from playful Six Flags tees and ’93 Troy Aikman shirts to Starter snapbacks and Paco baggy cargo jeans that are somehow “in” again.

Pavement Montrose

A pop in to this lower Westheimer consignment bazaar can up your closet’s cool factor in one visit. The funky buy/sell/trade shop rocks a heavily stocked collection of new and gently worn clothing and accessories, including “RePaved” items creatively reworked and totally resuscitated by its house designers. Plus, it’s fun to snap a selfie in front of its colorful striped entrance.

The Little Bird Uptown

Designer goods from this upscale consignment shop will make you feel all kinds of posh while you score that bang for your buck. Get super cute with a Christian Dior backpack, up your glam with a Judith Leiber cat-shaped crystal clutch or vintage Chanel necklace, and turn heads with an ultra sexy Herve Leger bodycon dress.

The Guild Shop Montrose

If consistently good scores are what you’re after, this Dunlavy standby is where you want to be. Locals love it for its always refreshed collection of vintage and high-end wares, from mid-century mod furniture to gently used Prada bags. While it’s easy to feel good about anything you buy here (proceeds benefit the elderly in the community via charities including The Gathering, Amazing Place, and Holly Hall), the secret to uncovering gold is to check in often.

Out of the Closet Montrose

You’re thrifting for a cause when you buy something at this nationwide favorite, as 96 cents on the dollar go toward providing HIV services locally and around the globe. Donate items directly or shop to refresh your closet with new-to-you heels and sneakers, fun boots and tees, and old DVDs if you still have a player. Don’t forget to grab a pic in front of the old Biscuit Paint Wall on your way out or it didn’t happen.