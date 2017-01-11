What People in Houston Say, and What They Actually Mean

Houstonians are pretty nice (at least to your face). So while the majority of conversations around here are mostly pleasant, figuring out the hidden meaning behind what’s being said is kind of like figuring out what the hell happened at the end of Inception. Luckily, we’ve come up with a handy translation guide to get everyone on the same page.



"Bless your heart."

Translation: Someone get this idiot away from my face before I word-vomit what I’m actually thinking out loud in front of his entire family.”



"Sorry, traffic! Be there soon."

Translation: I didn’t even leave the house yet, but I’m banking on the fact that there’s insane traffic on 610. There definitely is.

