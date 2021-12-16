Where to Go Ice Skating in Houston This Winter
From year-round shopping center rinks to iconic spots decked out for the holidays.
So far, winter in the Bayou City season has been pretty… interesting. Of course, our streets are primed with dazzling light events, festive parades, pop-up bars, and lively seasonal tasting menus. However, we’ve been missing that one integral element that makes winter what it is: consistently chilly weather. Seriously—we’ve been sipping on steamy mugs of cocoa in 80 degree weather, with the lowest breezes cresting the upper 60s. Talk about a winter warm-land.
Thanks to ice skating rinks, however, we can always submerge ourselves in a chilled abyss, no matter how oddly toasty the weather may be. Whether you’re looking to glide beneath the lights with the kiddos or polish up on your figure-eights with your sweetheart a la Yuri!!! On Ice, Houston’s definitely got you covered. Here are five stellar rinks to add to your seasonal itinerary this year.
Ice at the Galleria
Nestled in the heart of the Galleria Mall, this year-round rink is the perfect spot to unwind after an exhausting shopping spree. From December 8 to Christmas Eve, Santa and Mrs. Clause will be onsite for meet and greets, photo-ops, and wish lists requests, so be sure to keep yours handy for a jolly surprise. And if that isn’t sweet enough, skaters can book private lessons to brush up on their forward glides
or rent out the entire rink for special events (or to escape this perplexing winter warmth, as it were).
Cost: GA tickets run $23 per person (includes skate rental)
Hours: Open daily; hours vary (check the calendar here)
Ice Skate Memorial City
Ah, another cozy indoor skating rink. After indulging in a seafood crawl through the food court, show off those twirling chops or keep it mellow with some casual laps around this frosty haven. You can also rent out the arena for private lessons to become a skilled figure skater—well, at least come close—or gift a special Sagittarius in your life the entire rink for their birthday party. Afterwards, head on over to Santa’s workshop in the mall’s east wing for a quintessential photo-op, because you’re never too old for a convo with Ol’ Saint Nick.
Cost: Tickets run $10 per person; skate rentals run $5 each
Hours: Open daily; hours vary (check the calendar here)
Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green
Serving as the city’s first and only outdoor skating rink, guests can customize their skating experience in various ways at this 12-acre downtown oasis—including, but not limited to, fawning over that stunning technicolored skyline looming overhead. On Mondays and Saturdays, lace up for a blissful swivel around the rink while jamming to groovy pop songs, while on Clutch City Wednesdays, you can boast that H-town pride by belting out classic anthems and wearing gear from your favorite Houston sports team for a discount. On Thursdays, it’s time to gather up the kids and say hi to Santa and other charming cartoon characters. The options are icy, riveting, and yours for the taking through January 30.
Cost: GA tickets run $15 per person (includes skate rental)
Hours: Open daily; hours vary (check the calendar here)
Tucked inside the beloved Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, this family-friendly skating rink is a hotbed for festive entertainment through January 17. Every inch of this frozen paradise is teeming with twinkling Christmas trees, with more than enough space to accommodate those five-star death spirals. And, of course, no seasonal rink would be complete without Kriss Kringle spreading holiday cheer on skates. Spruce up your morning routine by trading your usual BEC for a belly-warming hot chocolate and cookies with Santa and crew for a cool $35.
Cost: Tickets run $10 per person; skate rentals run $12.50 each
Hours: Open daily; hours vary (check the calendar here)
Aerodrome Ice Skating Complex
When it comes to frozen fun, this eclectic stalwart has a straightforward recipe: two sturdy skates, a star-studded jazz, pop, and country mixtape, and an invigorating lighting display. Take a lap around the Aerodrome’s breezy span and get creative with those impressive twirls, because here, every public skate sesh is a Project X Party on ice.
Cost: Tickets run $10 per person; skate rentals run $5 each
Hours: Open daily; hours vary (check the calendar here)