Sponsored

You Can Live Out Your Childhood Astronaut Dreams in Houston

By Published On 05/14/2018 By Published On 05/14/2018
Thrillist Video

More Like This

related

This Arkansas Town Is All About Their Hot Springs

related

There’s An Entire White Water Rafting Course Through Downtown OKC

At one point or another, we all dream about gearing up in a space suit to go explore the universe. Well, at the Houston Space Center Rocket Park, you can finally live out your intergalactic dreams. Here, you can nerd out over historic artifacts from space missions and even step into mission control -- which is about as close as you can get to space without leaving this planet.

Stuff You'll Like