How To Attend a Wedding Again, According to Experts

It’s okay to ask questions regarding your health and safety

Many couples are sending out information cards outlining Covid protocols that will be in place at the ceremony and reception, or putting those protocols on their wedding websites. But if those FAQs aren’t readily available, health experts suggest politely and directly asking about what kind of safety measures will be in place at the wedding.

Here are some questions that Dr. Arunima Agarwal, a board certified general pediatrician in New York, would ask if she were invited to a wedding:

Will the ceremony and reception be indoors or outdoors?

Will you require Covid-19 testing prior to the wedding?

Will guests be required to be vaccinated?

How many guests will be in attendance?

Will masks be required?

How will food be served (i.e., by a server, family style, buffet?)

Since the highly contagious Delta variant is surging, an indoor wedding is less safe than one held outdoors because the ventilation isn’t as good, Agarwal says.

In addition to mask and vaccination requirements at the wedding, Agarwal says she’d like to see guests taking a Covid test three days or less prior to attending, and then test again at the wedding (or on a daily basis if there’s more than one event). Private companies offer Covid testing for events, so Agarwal notes that for weddings with the budget for this, it’s now an option and something you may see.

Alternatively, self-tests like Abbott’s BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test (2 tests for $24 at CVS) and Ellume COVID-19 Home Test ($39) are available over-the-counter or online and can deliver results in 15 minutes. Tutera recommends that those hosting weddings inform guests that if they feel ill the day of the event or have been around someone who has been sick, to stay home. Traveling with a rapid test adds an extra layer of safety, though.