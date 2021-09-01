How To Attend a Wedding Again, According to Experts
Solemnly swear to respect the couple’s Covid-19 guidelines
If you think your fridge magnets don’t stand a chance at holding all the save-the-date/shower/wedding invites coming your way right about now, you’re not alone. In fact, 2021 is expected to be one of the busiest years for weddings in decades. According to The Knot’s most recent “Real Weddings Study,” 47% of couples who planned to wed in 2020 will now celebrate in 2021 or later.
Amid this prolonged and busier-than-ever wedding season, new safety protocols and etiquette expectations are in place to prevent Covid from crashing ceremonies. Here’s everything you need to know about being a safety-conscious and gracious guest as you make your return to the wedding circuit, according to experts.
Adhere to the wedding protocols
If the couple sends out Covid precautions that are expected of guests, you better solemnly swear to be respectful and follow their guidelines. These past 18 months or so have been stressful on everyone, so it’s more important than ever to be a gracious guest, says celebrity wedding planner David Tutera, the host of My Fair Wedding.
“If you feel you cannot wear a mask or show proof of vaccination if asked to do so, it would be completely understandable and appropriate to send your regrets and not attend the wedding to respect the couple’s wishes,” Tutera says. Still, send a thoughtful gift from the couple’s registry to show you care.
It’s okay to ask questions regarding your health and safety
Many couples are sending out information cards outlining Covid protocols that will be in place at the ceremony and reception, or putting those protocols on their wedding websites. But if those FAQs aren’t readily available, health experts suggest politely and directly asking about what kind of safety measures will be in place at the wedding.
Here are some questions that Dr. Arunima Agarwal, a board certified general pediatrician in New York, would ask if she were invited to a wedding:
- Will the ceremony and reception be indoors or outdoors?
- Will you require Covid-19 testing prior to the wedding?
- Will guests be required to be vaccinated?
- How many guests will be in attendance?
- Will masks be required?
- How will food be served (i.e., by a server, family style, buffet?)
Since the highly contagious Delta variant is surging, an indoor wedding is less safe than one held outdoors because the ventilation isn’t as good, Agarwal says.
In addition to mask and vaccination requirements at the wedding, Agarwal says she’d like to see guests taking a Covid test three days or less prior to attending, and then test again at the wedding (or on a daily basis if there’s more than one event). Private companies offer Covid testing for events, so Agarwal notes that for weddings with the budget for this, it’s now an option and something you may see.
Alternatively, self-tests like Abbott’s BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test (2 tests for $24 at CVS) and Ellume COVID-19 Home Test ($39) are available over-the-counter or online and can deliver results in 15 minutes. Tutera recommends that those hosting weddings inform guests that if they feel ill the day of the event or have been around someone who has been sick, to stay home. Traveling with a rapid test adds an extra layer of safety, though.
Be willing to celebrate from afar
Micro-weddings. Mini-monies. Call them what you like, but smaller wedding ceremonies, which gained momentum during Covid, are here to stay. To put it another way, don’t be offended if your second cousin or your freshman year roommate holds a hybrid celebration and invites you to join in a virtual format, wedding planners say.
Fatima Falcon, a wedding planner with Momentos Los Cabos Weddings and Events, says couples are sending personalized celebration boxes to attendees who will be tuning in via a livestream.
“This can allow them to participate in the celebration from a distance,” she says. “These boxes can include a bottle of wine, special glasses, and a playlist from the wedding.”
Another emerging trend are “shift weddings” where guests arrive at staggered times to allow for smaller celebrations.
Rethink food service
So many wedding traditions center around food, from the passed hors d'oeuvres to the wedding cake face smash. Guests, though, can expect food service to be a bit different at weddings in the Covid era and perhaps beyond, namely during dinner service.
Having masked and gloved servers serve food, Agarwal says, is safer than a buffet situation. As a result, there’s a trend of moving away from family-style dining to a more elevated French-style service, in which servers bring dishes to the table and serve guests, says Mahaley Woods, wedding designer at Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.
In addition to single serve wedding cakes and spacing out food and beverage stations to avoid crowding, Woods says she’s seeing seating arrangements and guest dining tables being more spread out, too.
Embrace new traditions
In addition to hand sanitizer stations and masks that match your wedding attire, you should be willing to embrace some new traditions — like wearing colored wristbands to signal what kind of interactions you’re comfortable with at the ceremony and reception.
Some couples have been offering different colored bracelets for guests to wear, with green bands signaling “I’m okay with hugs and handshakes.” Yellow could mean conversations are okay. Red bands could signal they want to stay six feet apart. Sites like Etsy and Amazon are selling these bracelets with display signs explaining what each color means.
“This way, people who are not comfortable shaking hands or hugging do not have to explain this to every single person,” says wedding planner Tara Fay, who is based in Ireland and specializes in destination weddings.
Rethink your gifting
You can expect this upcoming round of registries to break from tradition somewhat, says Samantha Goldberg, a New York City-based wedding designer and event planner. Experiences, not things (like dust-collecting kitchen gadgets), are likely to dominate gift registries. Instead of coffee makers and charcuterie boards, more couples have a vacation fund they’re asking guests to contribute to, Goldberg explains.
“Giving gifts that allow couples to escape is going to be well received,” she says.
Others have already moved in together and sufficiently feathered their nests, but they’ll request gift cards to home improvement stores or cash for their Covid-era renovations. Sites like Zola allow couples to ask for honeymoon or cash gifts, as well as physical gifts. Honeyfund is a honeymoon and cash gift registry where couples can share their vacation plans and guests can fund specific parts of it, whether it’s an excursion, spa treatment, or flight upgrade. The site can also fund charitable donations or a home down payment.
Dance at a distance
Not only should you be dancing only with those who are vaccinated, but you’ll want to do so at a greater-than-usual distance apart, advises Dr. Robert Amler, dean of the School of Health Sciences and Practice at New York Medical College and a former chief medical officer with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, something worth remembering: “Singing with loud music generates more exhaled breath (and mouth droplets) than casual conversation,” Amler says. So guests who are shouting above the music will exhale more breath and droplets, increasing the risk of transmitting the virus to others if they are unwittingly infected.
What we’re getting at: Now probably isn’t the time to request the DJ play “Sweet Caroline” or those other quintessential wedding singalongs.