How to Get Acquainted With a New Apartment

So you’ve picked out a place and are finally making the move. Congrats! Nothing opens up a world of possibilities like a new apartment (especially in a new neighborhood). Once you’ve gotten your boxes in and your mattress on the floor, it’s time to open a bottle of wine and think about next steps. These can feel overwhelming, but they’re also some of the most fun parts of moving. It’s also an important time to get yourself established in the neighborhood, so make those first impressions while you can (aka: on your own terms). Here are the best ways to get comfortable and love your new apartment:

Loving your new apartment starts before you even make the move. While you're doing your research on Apartments.com , try to complement the search with IRL connections. Stop people in the hallways or lobby and ask about the perks and pains of living in the area, so you'll know what to expect even before the moving vans show up. (For move-in day specifically, you should also get a local's advice about traffic and parking concerns on your street, which can save you a headache later.) And who knows — if you're good enough at making friends, you might even recruit a volunteer to help get some furniture up the stairs.

Chances are, you mapped out your future commute before you even signed the lease. As you settle into your schedule, however, take note of how the neighborhood changes throughout the day and week. Before you head out to that local coffee shop to get some work done, it helps to know whether it’s packed at the same time every day. Figuring out bus routes, subway schedules, rush hours, and the nitty-gritty details of transportation in the area will save you a lot of time in the long run, and keep you from running late next time you’re headed to the airport.

Once you’ve gotten a feel for your community, ask them for recommendations such as the best grocery stores, cafes, laundromats, bars, and other vital info. Don’t be afraid to expand your scope: a short walk to an exceptional business is always better than settling for a so-so place right on your block. When looking for more hobby-focused places like yoga studios, check Facebook and Instagram for community groups and local influencers that can point you in the right direction.

If you weren't able to meet any neighbors beforehand, now's the chance. Tip: old-fashioned manners go a long way. You don’t need to bake a cake for anyone (unless that’s your thing), but making a point to introduce yourself to people in your building, neighbors (if it’s a street with houses), and anyone who works at local businesses will help you get acquainted. Hyper-local social media sites can also give you a taste of the area gossip. There’s also the tried-and-true method of asking for an easy favor, like borrowing a tool or some batteries for that fire alarm that just won’t stop beeping. It’s a small way to show that you’re part of a community, not just living nearby.

Get rid of the old before you buy new

Packing and unpacking offer two excellent opportunities to downsize your stuff and figure out what really matters. There are several “traps” that decluttering influencers would warn you about. The first is “well, I shipped it all the way here, so it must be important.” If your old lamp doesn’t suit the new space, donate it. The second is having more room and automatically wanting to fill it with more stuff. Upsizing apartments is great, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that you should start buying (or saving items that don’t need saving). Embrace the minimalism in your new place for a while, then think carefully about what you actually want.

Map before furnishing

The last thing you want is to buy furniture that doesn’t fit in your new space. As in literally, doesn’t fit. Do yourself a favor: before you rent a van and load it with build-it-yourself furniture, measure out the dimensions of every room, plus the extra-important doorways and stairwells. Otherwise you’ll be stuck yelling “Pivot!” to your friends who help you move. If you’re feeling especially Type A, draw up a map (hint: use the floor plan from your real estate listing) and sketch out where furniture can go. Then you can rearrange to your heart’s content, without giving yourself a hernia.

Do your chores right the first time

Neighbor suggestions are helpful for bars and restaurants, but they’re crucial for utilities. Getting the right ISP in your building can mean the difference between breezing through work video calls and constantly restarting your router in frustration. When setting up autopayments for rent, utilities, and insurance, make sure you do your homework correctly the first time. If you’re using a card to make payments, use one that won’t expire for a while, so you won’t have to get angry emails when it does. Keep track of your logins, and manage your records (actual paper receipts are helpful for the first few months) so that if you run into any problems in the future, you’ve got the paper trail to sort things out.

Pick a vibe

When it comes to decorating, don’t fall into the “everything all at once” trap. Instead, think carefully about what function you want each room to serve. Are you sharing a bachelor pad with friends, or are you hoping for more of an adult dinner-party energy? Be realistic: if you’ve never cooked, buying a ton of kitchen appliances probably won’t make you start. Just like with unpacking, pace yourself. There’s no rush to cover all the walls and fill every corner with knick knacks before you get a sense of your apartment’s vibes. Once you’ve lived in the space for a few weeks (or months), it’ll be easier to determine what’s missing.

Celebrate!

Housewarming parties are a necessity, in our opinion. Prepping for a party is a good way to figure out exactly what’s still missing (bathroom supplies? A doormat?), plus you won’t have to do too much cleaning since you’ve just moved in. Give home tours to your friends and enjoy the oohs and ahhs. This is where all your hard work pays off: by combining freshly-finished decor, newly-acquainted neighbors, and food from your go-to spot around the corner, you can finally feel like you own the place (even if you’re renting).