How To Go to the Gym Again, According to Experts

The pandemic fueled a home workout revolution. We live-streamed fitness classes in lieu of going to the gym, sold out dumbbell sets, and rearranged furniture to make room for Peloton machines. But us gym rats are social creatures, so you may be feeling the call of fully stocked weight rooms and rows of cardio machines.

Understandably, though, gym-goers may have some reservations as they think about lacing up their cross trainers and making their inaugural return—things like the potential for over-crowded classes, not-so-good ventilation, and communal workout equipment.

So, let’s cut to the chase. Gyms are great for your health. But as we remain in this weird pandemic purgatory where millions are vaccinated, but we’re not yet on the post-pandemic side of things, it warrants the question: Are gyms safe?

“Safe is a relative question these days,” says Dr. Michael Richardson, MD of One Medical. “If you have been vaccinated, your chance of catching Covid-19 is quite low, but it is not zero. It is important to be aware of case rates and the vaccination status in your area to help determine your individual risk and if it’s worth doing certain activities.”

Here’s what else you need to know about returning to the gym, according to experts.

You'll want to mask up

Logging miles on the treadmill is tough enough. Doing so with a mask on makes for an extra-challenging workout. But given the CDC's latest guidance, you'll want to keep a moisture-wicking mask or two in your gym bag, even if you're vaccinated.

“While breakthrough infections are rare, they can happen, and a gym can be a high-risk environment," Richardson says. "If Covid cases are high and vaccination rates are low in your area, then your risk for Covid is increased and wearing a mask can help reduce your risk of catching the virus.”

Expect touch-free check-ins

You can get a good gauge of how seriously your gym or studio is taking health and safety when you check in.

Using your thumbprint to check in has become a thing of the past. Most gyms, including 24 Hour Fitness, Crunch, and Planet Fitness, have touch-free check-in options through their apps. Equinox has a similar touchless process for its members, who can also put a credit card on file in the Equinox app to make purchases at the gym’s store, cafe, and juice bar.

Other telltale signs that your gym is taking the pandemic seriously include things like hand sanitizer at the check-in desk and lots of cleaning stations throughout the clubs.

Go during off-peak hours

Many gyms are spreading out cardio machines, putting restrictions on group fitness class sizes, and limiting one swimmer to a lane in pools.

But to help further assuage crowding concerns, some gyms are going a step further. Planet Fitness, for example, has real-time “crowd meters” you can monitor on an app to avoid rush hours.

Also, most gyms have “trial memberships” so you can suss out how crowded the gym is at different points in the day before committing to a membership.

Practice good gym etiquette

Pre-pandemic you should have been sanitizing that elliptical after you stepped off of it. Now, you really should be wiping down the equipment you use.

“Now more than ever, respecting hygiene and wiping down equipment after using it has become a societal expectation and show of courtesy and respect,” says Steve Larson, senior vice president of club operations at Life Time who was instrumental in developing the gym’s safety protocols. “Leaving behind dirty towels, sweat, and other messes is rightfully frowned upon.”

When you step into the gym, familiarize yourself with the sanitizing stations. In a perfect world, the person who used a machine before you properly sanitized it, but wipe it down with sanitizer again (just in case) before you start a workout. That goes for all shared equipment like cardio and weight machines, mats, medicine balls, and dumbbells. Coronavirus is most commonly spread through close contact with someone who has the virus, but according to the CDC, it’s possible you could pick up the virus by touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with hands that have the virus on them. Of course, another solution is to bring your own equipment like weights, bands, and mats.

In addition to cleanliness, being a good gym steward involves habits like putting things back where they belong, such as weight plates or dumbbells, Larson notes. “As a collective effort, people have come together more than ever to help provide and maintain safe, clean facilities for everyone to enjoy a bit more,” he says.

Make reservations for your group classes

Gym policies vary, but many are putting caps on group classes, so you can maintain a safe physical distance. This means you won’t be able to drop into that hot yoga class on a whim, but rather will need to sign up in advance.

“Be sure to do some research online to see if reservations are required for services or group fitness classes,” Larson says. (At Life Time, reservations are now required for group fitness classes to accommodate social distancing.)

But, if you go to a gym that’s still cramming people into a room for a post-work dance class, use some judgement. Any area that’s not well-ventilated or that has a lot of heavy breathing (like cardio rooms and spin studios) will be at a higher risk of spreading Covid-19 if someone in the class is infected, Richardson says.

“If the group workout class is outdoors and socially distanced, then the risk of catching Covid-19 is pretty low regardless of your vaccination status,” he says.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the future of outdoor gyms is upon us. Equinox is taking more classes outdoors and even debuting its first ever outdoor clubs in Los Angeles.

Take a hybrid approach to gym-going

If you’re okay with the idea of lifting or using gym equipment, but not sure about rejoining group classes, know this: 2021 is the year of omnichannel fitness. Many of the major gym chains are offering virtual classes to members.

With this approach, gym members can take a hybrid approach to their wellness, with a mix of in-person and virtual workouts and training options, Larson says.

Life Time also has a growing digital membership, which has livestream and on-demand classes, virtual training programs, curated healthy content, Apple Fitness+, and more. Crunch gives its members access to Crunch Live, allowing them to stream 85 classes, ranging from “Broadway Dance” to “Belly, Butt and Thigh Bootcamp.” And at 24 Hour Fitness, members have access to a library of 1,000 on-demand workouts via the 24GO app.

Ease back into your workouts

In addition to staying healthy, gym experts want you to stay safe as you return to the gym. If you took an exercise hiatus during lockdowns, don’t attempt lifting weights that are too heavy or turning up the speed too high on the treadmill. Otherwise, you could risk injuries.

“If you haven’t exercised in a while, be sure to slowly return to your fitness routine,” Larson recommends.

Hiring a personal trainer or taking a group fitness class, so you can have someone demonstrating and guiding you may be just what you need, he says. And after a year-plus of couch potato life, we all deserve to treat ourselves a bit and splurge on that private coaching package.