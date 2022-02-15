8 Tips for Keeping Your Kitchen Clean as You Cook

For many of us, healthier eating or cooking more at home are on that start-of-the-year resolution list. That means your kitchen is likely going to be the busiest room in the house — aka, where most of the messes will go down. No matter if you’re cooking for just yourself or an entire family, it’s important to keep your kitchen as clean as possible so germs don’t take over.

Honestly, it’s pretty simple — the key is getting into a routine and not letting things pile up. Here are our eight essential tips for keeping your kitchen in tip-top shape this year (ahem, forever):

Clean as you cook instead of leaving a pile in the sink

Instead of leaving all your ingredients out on cutting boards and countertops while you’re cooking, put them away as soon as you’re done with them. Do you only need the butter to get your eggs frying? Pop it back in the fridge while your yolks are setting. Same goes for pans and containers — get in the habit of cleaning them or loading them into the dishwasher while your food is cooking so that you don’t have a daunting pile in the sink at the end of the night. (Because we all know that’s when you’re most likely to leave it until the next morning.)

Invest in a spoon rest

Why create more mess than is necessary? Instead of plopping your dirty stirring spoon, whisk, or other cooking utensil on the countertop, leave a spoon rest out to catch the dribble. You can usually throw these in the dishwasher or hand-wash — which is much more convenient than having to scrub pasta sauce off your counter.

Disinfect, disinfect, disinfect!

This goes for your countertops, trash can, and any other surfaces germs could land on. Instead of using soap, water, and a dirty sponge, keep Clorox® Disinfecting Wipes on hand and at the ready to clean and disinfect at the same time. While you probably don’t need to disinfect your trash can every day, it’s a good idea to make it a habit that every time you cook, do a quick disinfecting wipe down of your countertops and sink to keep germs from spreading. This is especially true if you’ve handled any raw meat or seafood.