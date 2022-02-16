How To Keep Your Mind and Body Healthy in 2022

Real talk: staying healthy is pretty much all anyone can talk about right now. Plus, it’s even more top of mind than usual as we enter a new year. And after a rough couple years, people are starting to realize that health doesn't just apply to our bodies and immune systems — it applies to mental health as well.

Tending to both your body and mind doesn’t have to be a huge overhaul; there are some easy ways to make sure everything is working at max capacity without changing your entire lifestyle. Here are some simple ways to take a holistic approach to keeping yourself in good health all year long:

Get started with a meditation practice

Meditation: it doesn’t have to be scary! Or “woo-woo”! Or overly spiritual! It can be as simple as sitting still with your eyes closed for five minutes while practicing deep breathing. Even the bare minimum could have a serious impact on your wellbeing. In fact, according to the National Institutes of Health, meditation may have myriad benefits, such as reducing symptoms of anxiety, insomnia, chronic pain, and IBS, as well as helping to lower blood pressure. Some research also suggests that meditation may physically change the brain to help improve health problems.

If you want to get into meditation but have no idea where to start, you’re not alone — here’s a handy guide that breaks it all down.

Get in the habit of taking immune-boosting vitamins

Before we dive into this, it’s important to note that you should always chat with your doctor before starting to take any vitamins or supplements. They can give you a better idea of the dosage you should take and if there might be any health complications you should keep in mind.

Once you get the green light from your GP, vitamins that help keep your immune system in shape can be a game changer for your overall health. Vitamins C, E, and D, along with zinc are good supplements to start with.

Keep your surroundings clean

There’s no denying that when your space is a mess, you feel like a mess. And this doesn’t just apply to clutter — it’s about cleanliness overall. When your surroundings feel safe and free from germs that could make you sick, you can start to feel some peace of mind. Start by making it a daily (or, let’s be realistic, weekly) practice to wipe down surfaces in your home with Clorox® Disinfecting Wipes, which kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria when used as directed. Think about it like laying the groundwork for all the other activities you do in your home.