How To Keep Your Mind and Body Healthy in 2022
It's all about finding some balance.
Real talk: staying healthy is pretty much all anyone can talk about right now. Plus, it’s even more top of mind than usual as we enter a new year. And after a rough couple years, people are starting to realize that health doesn't just apply to our bodies and immune systems — it applies to mental health as well.
Tending to both your body and mind doesn’t have to be a huge overhaul; there are some easy ways to make sure everything is working at max capacity without changing your entire lifestyle. Here are some simple ways to take a holistic approach to keeping yourself in good health all year long:
Get started with a meditation practice
Meditation: it doesn’t have to be scary! Or “woo-woo”! Or overly spiritual! It can be as simple as sitting still with your eyes closed for five minutes while practicing deep breathing. Even the bare minimum could have a serious impact on your wellbeing. In fact, according to the National Institutes of Health, meditation may have myriad benefits, such as reducing symptoms of anxiety, insomnia, chronic pain, and IBS, as well as helping to lower blood pressure. Some research also suggests that meditation may physically change the brain to help improve health problems.
If you want to get into meditation but have no idea where to start, you’re not alone — here’s a handy guide that breaks it all down.
Get in the habit of taking immune-boosting vitamins
Before we dive into this, it’s important to note that you should always chat with your doctor before starting to take any vitamins or supplements. They can give you a better idea of the dosage you should take and if there might be any health complications you should keep in mind.
Once you get the green light from your GP, vitamins that help keep your immune system in shape can be a game changer for your overall health. Vitamins C, E, and D, along with zinc are good supplements to start with.
Keep your surroundings clean
There’s no denying that when your space is a mess, you feel like a mess. And this doesn’t just apply to clutter — it’s about cleanliness overall. When your surroundings feel safe and free from germs that could make you sick, you can start to feel some peace of mind. Start by making it a daily (or, let’s be realistic, weekly) practice to wipe down surfaces in your home with Clorox® Disinfecting Wipes, which kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria when used as directed. Think about it like laying the groundwork for all the other activities you do in your home.
Swap in physical activity for transportation
Okay, okay, so it’s not a great look to show up to the office drenched in sweat after riding your bike to work. However, there are a lot of instances when it’s easy to put the car keys or Metrocard down and opt for physical activity instead. It may take a little more planning, but it’s worth it to get a little extra movement in. Walking to your destination also gives you a good excuse to listen to those podcasts you’ve had in your queue or finally have that catch-up phone call with a family member or friend you haven’t had time for. Worst comes to worst, you can always catch a ride share if you under-estimated the distance (or your stamina).
Set boundaries with your screens
Believe it or not, screen time has an effect on both your mental and physical health. (Shout out to anyone who lives with constant “tech neck” or lower back issues from sitting at a computer all day.) And it’s pretty evident by now how social media can negatively affect our mental health. So while it may not be realistic to cut out screens and social feeds entirely, changing your attitude toward them and setting healthy boundaries can make a world of difference.
If you’re someone who works in front of a computer all day, block off time on your calendar for some movement. This could be as simple as taking a moment to walk around the house or do some stretching exercises, or you could take a quick jog around the neighborhood — whatever fits in your schedule and lifestyle. When it comes to scrolling through social feeds for hours on end, set time limits for yourself (literally, set an alarm), and then move on to a different activity like reading a book, working on a craft, doing some exercise, or, um, sleeping. Better yet, instead of going down a social media wormhole, call a friend and talk about something real. It’s all about being intentional with your time.