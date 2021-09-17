How to Go Back to the Office

Human resources called — and you’re wanted back in the office. Hopefully this doesn’t come as too big of a shock (ahem, you didn’t end your lease and move to a tropical island somewhere because you thought remote work was here to stay, right?).

The surging Delta variant is stalling a full-on return to normalcy, however many offices have begun reopening, or have plans to do so in the near future. But there are protocols in place, and cubicle life has changed since you got sent home in mid-March 2020 unsure of when you’d come back. Major employers from Google to Walmart to Morgan Stanley are requiring workers to be vaccinated and some workplace rituals (huddling around a whiteboard, for instance) are not recommended for the time being.

Oh, and coming into the office with a sniffly nose because you didn’t want to use up your PTO, or you had a project you had to get out the door, no matter how terrible you felt? That definitely should not be happening anymore.

“The biggest custom to ditch would be coming to work if you’re not feeling well,” says Dr. Will Kimbrough, MD, who is with the virtual care team at One Medical, which is a healthcare company with locations in 18 U.S. cities. “Can you imagine how often we all would come into the workplace with a cold pre-COVID? Hopefully, changing our custom of exposing coworkers to common viruses can be a lasting change from this pandemic.”

Here’s what else the experts say you should know about returning to office life after a year and a half or so of working from home.