15 Actually Great Date Ideas in Indianapolis

Try to defeat the CrocTail at Taste of Havana

Maybe you and your beloved are adventurous eaters in the sense that the adventure is about the challenge of consumption. In that case, you might love taking on the Cuban CrocTail, which is a 2ft, 3lb sandwich that you win exactly nothing for finishing except the owners’ respect. It also happens to be delicious if you need to both feed your date and show off your gastrointestinal fortitude at the same time.

Enjoy the ISO’s casual side al fresco at Symphony on the Prairie

Indy is one of the last remaining cities in the US with a full-time symphony, so we like to hang out with them as much as we can. SOTP is basically our Shakespeare in the Park, and everyone from young couples to families packs a picnic and heads out to enjoy this jeans-and-t-shirt summer edition of our beloved ISO. The summer shows also feature fun themes like tributes to Led Zeppelin and a special 4th of July performance featuring live cannons.