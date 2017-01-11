Everything You Think While Riding Behind a Bike in Indianapolis

Why isn't this guy riding the Indianapolis Cultural Trail?

Good question. The eight-mile, $63 million project connects six of Indianapolis' cultural centers via a wide, impeccably landscaped bike/pedestrian corridor that hits pretty much every sports, entertainment, and artistic venue in the city. Plus it links to a further 40 miles of municipally-owned paths. It’s truly one of a kind. So unique, in fact, that city planners from around the world come here to study it. So why isn't he on it? Hell, I don't know. He should be.



Is there any place in this town to ride, like, terrain?

Indianapolis (along with most of the northern two-thirds of Indiana) is as flat as a pool table. That’s great if you’re a commuter seeking the least sweat-intensive route to work, but tough for hardcore cyclists looking for a challenge. One of the best (actually, only) options is Fort Harrison State Park. Located within city limits, it boasts plenty of hills, plus safe, paved paths and roads on which to tackle them. But if "safe" isn’t necessarily your thing, there are also more than eight miles of off-road dirt paths.