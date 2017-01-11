Dare to Discover Indy's Catacombs

Below the City Market is a place that will make the hairs on your neck stand up. Indianapolis’ 20,000sqft subterranean catacombs take “best-kept secret” to a new (underground) level, as they are one of only a dozen catacombs in the US.

You don’t have to be of the spirit world to visit -- sign on the dotted line and head down underneath the city to a damp, cold world of barreled ceilings buttressed by dozens of brick archways and an uneven, original dirt floor. The space is stunning, with low lighting that lends to the ghostly lore.

“We keep the lights off usually, and every time I go down there and turn the lights on I greet the spirits like 'Hey guys, it's just me.' So, yeah, you can feel it,” said Stevi Stoesz, executive director of The Indianapolis City Market. “I'm always skeptical. But I've had some experiences in the catacombs that have been a little bizarre that I'm now a believer.”