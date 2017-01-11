13 Things You Didn't Know About the Indiana State Fair

The Indiana State Fair runs from August 5th-21st, and is basically Disneyland with cows. And tractor parades. And fried foods. And old rock bands you thought were dead. If this sounds like all the trappings of Midwestern fun, check out these completely essential, totally not random fair facts you’ll have to see to believe.

It's, like, super-old

The Fair has occupied its sprawling, near-Downtown campus “only” since 1892, but the festivities began way back in 1852. Back then, the first edition took place in Downtown Indy -- or what passed for Downtown at the time -- making the Indiana State Fair the sixth-oldest in the country.