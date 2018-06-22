Everything You Must Do in Indianapolis This Spring

The Vogue

Think of this one-night celebration of art and alternative sexuality as a sort of cocktail mixer for kink fans, complete with DJs, live performances, and “play spaces” where attendees can let their freak flags fly. Net proceeds from the event go to the National Coalition for Sexual Freedom, which advances the rights of consenting adults in the BDSM, leather, fetish, swing and polyamory communities. The event actually has its own safeword: “red” -- just in case you need it.

Cost: $20-$35