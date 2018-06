Everything You Must Do in Indianapolis This Spring

Now that it’s actually St. Paddy’s day, pop a couple of aspirin, put on your sunglasses and visit the Blarney Bash block party on Georgia Street. There’s plenty of music, green beer, tons of food, and absolutely no kids (you gotta be 21 or older to attend). Or try the Shamrock Beer 5K Run/Walk , a not-very-serious “sporting event” in which costumes are encouraged and beer stops are positioned along the course. The truly stouthearted can close out the over-21 festivities at St. Patrick’s Day With Fistful of Haggis and Mother Grove at Centerpoint Brewing . In case you’re wondering, A Fistful of Haggis is a Scottish punk band.Free admission to Blarney Bash; $10 and up to Shamrock Beer 5K Run/Walk; no cover at St. Patrick’s Day With Fistful of Haggis and Mother Grove.