9 Indianapolis Secrets You Need to Know About

Indianapolis may not seem like the sort of place with lots to hide, but it does have its secrets. Some are goofy, like America’s oldest shoe store, and others downright weird like a medical museum with a world-class collection of brains in jars, all of them Indy secrets (shhh, don't go telling everyone).



The gym from Hoosiers is named for the coach who invented the modern basketball

Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler University campus holds 9,100 fans and generations of hoops history. Built in 1928, it was used to film the climactic scene from the movie Hoosiers. The 1954 state championship game that inspired the film, in which the microscopic town of Milan won the state high school championship, took place on Hinkle’s court. Everyone from Oscar Robertson to Larry Bird played here. And it’s the home court of the Butler Bulldogs, who made it all the way to the 2010 and 2011 NCAA championship games. Oh, and the guy it’s named after, longtime Butler coach Tony Hinkle, invented the orange leather basketball everybody uses today.