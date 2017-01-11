12 Things We Learned at the Dan Quayle Vice Presidential Learning Center

Quayle isn't the only Indiana vice president. Not by a longshot.

For decades, Indiana was considered a pivotal swing state, with Republicans and Democrats vying to win its favor, which explains why five veeps (six if Pence makes it in) hail from here -- so many that the state was once referred to, in all seriousness, as the “cradle of vice presidents.” Too bad the title doesn’t hold water. New York has produced the most veeps, with eight so far.

Vice presidents have their own theme song!

It’s not as memorable as “Hail to the Chief,” which typically plays POTUS into the room. Instead it’s the bombastic, vaguely show tune-y “Hail Columbia!”

Vice presidents have their own music, but for a long time, they had no place to live.

From day one, the office of vice president has been treated as an afterthought at best, a lame embarrassment at worst. The veep’s only consequential duty is to preside over the US Senate and break tie votes if necessary. His other assignment is to stay out of the way. It wasn’t until the 1970s that he got an official residence -- Number One Observatory Circle, on the grounds of the US Naval Observatory. Before then they either holed up in boarding houses, or (in the case of Thomas Jefferson) chilled in their hometown cribs.