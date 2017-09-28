Everything You Must Do in Indianapolis This Fall

It’s cooling off outside, but Indy's autumnal events calendar is heating up. The season’s grab bag of odd offerings includes an airplane race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a city-spanning jazz festival, and a zombie flash mob. Here’s our calendar guide to living it up this fall.
Saturday
Sep 30
Prime yourself for Halloween (and get a free beer stein) at Frankenfest
Prime yourself for Halloween (and get a free beer stein) at Frankenfest
Indiana Medical History Museum
Indiana Humanities kicks off the scary season with a 12-hour reading of Frankenstein at the nation’s oldest (and creepiest) pathology lab, at the Indiana Medical History Museum. Tour the museum (including it’s horrific brains in jars collection), then retire to the Franks-N-Steins beer garden serving Central State Brewing Co. beer and King David Dogs. If you're one of the first 100 registered guests to arrive, they'll give you a free beer stein.
Cost: Free, but register to get the stein
Cost: Free, but register to get the stein
Friday - Saturday
Oct 6-7
Sample great food and tunes at the Fountain Square Music Festival
Sample great food and tunes at the Fountain Square Music Festival
Fountain Square
Organizers describe this mostly outdoor festival, which takes place in the south side’s Fountain Square neighborhood, as a “boutique music and experience festival.” Expect lots of groundbreaking local, regional, and national acts on the Virginia Avenue outdoor stage, plus indoor shows at the nearby White Rabbit Cabaret, Square Cat Vinyl, and other locales.
Cost: Tickets start at $49 + fees
Cost: Tickets start at $49 + fees
Saturday
Oct 14
Grab a frank and a stein at the annual Original & Fabulous Germanfest
Grab a frank and a stein at the annual Original & Fabulous Germanfest
Athenaeum
Break out your lederhosen for one of Indy’s premier Oktoberfests -- as its less-than-humble name proclaims. Hosted by the Downtown Athenaeum, the indoor/outdoor party features music, wiener dog races, a strongman competition, and of course plenty of German beer and food.
Cost: Free to attend
Cost: Free to attend
Saturday - Sunday
Oct 14-15
Have some good plane fun at the Red Bull Air Race World Championship
Have some good plane fun at the Red Bull Air Race World Championship
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is usually all about cars, but this weekend high-performance prop planes blaze around its confines, bobbing and weaving past gigantic, inflatable cones to see who can finish the course quickest. This is every bit as noisy and exciting as it sounds. Practice and qualifying happens on Saturday, with the actual race on Sunday.
Cost: Tickets start at $20
Cost: Tickets start at $20
Saturday
Oct 21
Have a rotten time at the broad ripple zombie walk
Have a rotten time at the broad ripple zombie walk
6200 Block of Carrollton Avenue
The 12th edition of Indiana’s largest zombie-themed flash mob draws just shy of a thousand costumed participants for a slow, shambling parade through Broad Ripple. There’s a zombie-themed carnival, makeup assistance, and a free T-shirt if you bring 10 pounds of canned food for the event’s beneficiary, Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.
Cost: Free to attend, but a donation of canned food would be nice
Cost: Free to attend, but a donation of canned food would be nice
Saturday
Oct 28
Ring in Halloween with a concert
Ring in Halloween with a concert
Various locations
If you like your Allhallows Eve to be strictly PG, The Vogue offers Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press -- Star Wars Halloween Bash. This Chicago-based outfit covers everything from Queen and Taylor Swift to the theme from The Golden Girls. For this show, expect a highly danceable homage to the work of John Williams. If your tastes run a bit darker, try the A Black Metal Halloween with Anagnorisis. Their metal doesn’t come any harder, and their venue (October 28 and 29 shows at Black Circle Brewing Co.) couldn’t be more apropos.
Cost: Tickets $20 for Rod Tuffcurls; $7 for Anagnorisis
Cost: Tickets $20 for Rod Tuffcurls; $7 for Anagnorisis
Saturday
Nov 4
Earn an extra ball at the sixth annual Fountain Square Pinball Classic
Earn an extra ball at the sixth annual Fountain Square Pinball Classic
Various locations
Pinball wizards from around the Midwest are lining up for Indiana’s biggest single-day, International Flipper Pinball Association-sanctioned pinball tournament. Sixty-four players will converge on Fountain Square’s La Margarita restaurant for the all-day competition. Top qualifiers duke it out in a special second-floor sanctum (a former vault, actually) that’s filled with vintage pinball machines.
Cost: Tickets $50 + fees (includes commemorative mug, sticker, and poster)
Cost: Tickets $50 + fees (includes commemorative mug, sticker, and poster)
Sunday
Nov 5
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
The voice behind "Born This Way" and "Paparazzi" hits Bankers Life Fieldhouse in support of her newest album, Joanne -- her fourth No. 1 album in a row. Gaga's show is just the latest in a marathon stretch: She’s been out on the road since February.
Cost: Tickets start at $68
Cost: Tickets start at $68
Thursday
Nov 23
Burn off that second slice of pecan pie at the Drumstick Dash
Burn off that second slice of pecan pie at the Drumstick Dash
Broad Ripple
Cancel out any feast day excesses with this Thanksgiving morning run/walk around Broad Ripple. There’s a 4.5-mile and a 2.75-mile course, and the event couldn’t possibly be any more laid-back. If you’re feeling competitive, you can register in advance and actually try to win. Or you can forgo all that paperwork and just fall in with the thousands of participants strolling the neighborhood. Proceeds benefit Wheeler Mission Ministries.
Cost: Registration $0-35
Cost: Registration $0-35
Saturday
Dec 2
Pick a winner at the 2017 Big Ten Football Championship Game
Pick a winner at the 2017 Big Ten Football Championship Game
Lucas Oil Stadium
Tickets are pretty steep for the actual game at Lucas Oil Stadium, but there are plenty of other ways to enjoy the contest. Your best bets are the December 1 Big Ten Fan Fest, and a game day, all-day tailgate party on Downtown’s Georgia Street, including bands, food, and the St. Elmo’s shrimp-eating contest. Pro tip: Eating the shrimp isn’t the problem. It’s swallowing the incendiary house-made cocktail sauce that covers them. It tastes like a pile of fresh-ground horseradish bound together with ketchup. Which is exactly what it is.
Cost: Game tickets start at $50
Cost: Game tickets start at $50
Saturday
Dec 9
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Twitter’s most-followed person returns to Indianapolis for the first time since headlining a VIP party here during Super Bowl XLIX. Expect all the hits, plus plenty of new stuff from her latest album, Witness.
Cost: Tickets start at $48 + fees
Cost: Tickets start at $48 + fees
Sign up here for our daily Indianapolis email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.