13 Things Indianapolis Has Given America

Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter/producer grew up in Indianapolis and attended North Central High School, but you'll probably see his name most often on Interstate 65. A 17-mile stretch is named for the award-winning R&B artist, who has written and produced for such stars as Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Aretha Franklin, and many others.

Marc Summers

Whether you saw him unleash the slime on Nickelodeon's Double Dare back in the '80s, or you're familiar with him on Food Network's Unwrapped, you probably recognize this guy from somewhere. Summers, who also produces Restaurant: Impossible, is occasionally back in Indianapolis and always makes sure to stop in for a burger at Steak 'n Shake.