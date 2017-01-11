Every Question You Have About Voting Today in Indiana, Answered

Congratulations, America: You’ve almost survived Election Season 2016. Sure, you stopped having sex entirely. You gave up porn. You even think “death by meteorite” is a better option than either candidate. But it’s finally coming to an end. To help you safely get off this celibacy-inducing campaign trail, we dug up the answers to every thing you need to know to cast your vote tomorrow… and then find your way to a good cocktail that can help you forget this election season ever happened.

Am I registered?

Don't needlessly waste your valuable morning coffee time at the polls, only to find out you didn’t actually remember to register. Check your registration status in advance. Like, now. Thankfully Indiana makes it easy: Just fill in your information online.