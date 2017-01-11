Every Question You Have About Voting Today in Indiana, Answered

Congratulations, America: You’ve almost survived Election Season 2016. Sure, you stopped having sex entirely. You gave up porn. You even think “death by meteorite” is a better option than either candidate. But it’s finally coming to an end. To help you safely get off this celibacy-inducing campaign trail, we dug up the answers to every thing you need to know to cast your vote tomorrow… and then find your way to a good cocktail that can help you forget this election season ever happened.
Am I registered?
Don't needlessly waste your valuable morning coffee time at the polls, only to find out you didn’t actually remember to register. Check your registration status in advance. Like, now. Thankfully Indiana makes it easy: Just fill in your information online.
If you’re not registered, well, it’s too late. We’re sorry you won’t get to wear a sticker tomorrow that announces you perform your civic duties.
Where is my polling location?
Once you're logged in, Indiana's voter registration system will also tell you where to show up and vote tomorrow.
What do I need to bring to vote?
Just grab your Indiana state ID, driver's license, military ID, or passport.
When does my poll open?
If you're feeling extra-patriotic, you can cast a vote at 6am and make it to one of Indianapolis's best coffee shops by 6:20am.
When does my poll close?
If your AM political commitments are limited to rewatching Alec Baldwin nail his Trump impressions, don't worry: You have until 6pm to vote. Grab a drink afterwards. You deserve it after this election season.
Sign up here for our daily Indianapolis email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.