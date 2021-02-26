We Challenged These Pro Snowboarders to a Day of Adventure

Not only are extreme athletes Jenise Spiteri and Summer Fenton best friends, but they’re also gnarly on the slopes. So we challenged them to partner up for a day of adventure on the mountains of California. But it wouldn’t be a challenge if it were just things they’re good at, so we made things a little more… interesting.

Look out for more episodes of The Extra Mile, where we send the MINI Countryman across the country to take on new, exciting challenges with cool, exciting people.