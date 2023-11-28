A New Immersive Museum Brings the Northern Lights and Interactive Cartoon Animals to Las Vegas

Everything falls under the banner of entertainment in Las Vegas—food, sports, gambling, and, to an increasingly noticeable degree, art. While museums and galleries are in relatively short supply compared to other cities, Vegas is welcoming a wave of "immersive" exhibits that repackage art, ingenuity, and creativity into tourist attractions, building a bubble that's bound to burst but, for now, continues to expand rapidly.

With that in mind, Arte Museum is doing its best to earn your attention and maybe even your affection, arriving in the Western Hemisphere for the first time after drawing more than 6 million visitors to five Asian locations. The two-story space spans 30,000 square feet at 63, a new complex on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue that's already home to yet another immersive attraction (the Museum of Illusions) and the steaks, seafood, and cocktails of Ocean Prime.

The name combines the first two letters of "art" and "technology" (and happens to be the Spanish word for art), adding up to an appropriate summation of what the concept is all about. Arte Museum is a series of interconnected exhibits, 13 to 15 at any time, featuring computer-generated images and animation, projection mapping, and ample use of infinity mirrors with subtle scents and atmospheric music by acclaimed South Korean composer Jang Young-gyu.

The futuristic presentations are balanced with inspiration from nature's beauty in the everyday world. For example, one of the best moments is a digital beach with waves rolling under your feet and the glow of the Northern Lights overhead. For a great photo op, sit on the floor against the rushing waters and point your camera toward the wall-length mirror on the opposite side of the room.