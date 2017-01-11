Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil Shows, Ranked by How Insanely Dangerous They Are

The Luxor

The popular magician got together with the team from Cirque du Soleil years ago for BeLIEve, a show that struggled to overcome notoriously bad early reviews and audiences that were left wondering where the magic went. The show worked out some of the kinks and stuck around for more than seven years, before being replaced by MINDFREAK Live! in 2016. The new production gets it right and is still produced by Cirque, although the on-stage influence has been minimized this time around. Criss Angel fans will get what they paid for, including a nail-biting straight-jacket escape and a new kind of levitation act that will truly freak you out. It all takes place on a stage with explosions, interactive 3D effects, immersive LED worlds, and even a little blood here and there. In true Vegas style, there's also a DJ-fueled laser dance party. It kinda feels like a magic show inside a nightclub.