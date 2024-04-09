The Best Dispensaries in Las Vegas and More Weed-Friendly Spots

Las Vegas seems like the most obvious place to enjoy cannabis amongst all the other indulgences Sin City has to offer, yet there are only a few places where you can legally consume it.

Although casinos have state-of-the-art air filtration systems for cigarette smoke, smoking weed inside or on casino property is off-limits. Hotel rooms, public parks, and garages are not consumption-friendly, and only a few public consumption lounges exist. The only place to legally consume is in a private residence. Enforcement of these rules may vary, attempt at your own risk. But there are a few exceptions where locals and tourists can legally and openly enjoy the plant. Bring cash and a valid i.d.

Whether you’re staying on or off the Strip, here’s where to find the best legitimate cannabis experiences in Las Vegas: