The Best Dispensaries in Las Vegas and More Weed-Friendly Spots
Get in! We're going on a private guided tour in a cannabis limo.
Las Vegas seems like the most obvious place to enjoy cannabis amongst all the other indulgences Sin City has to offer, yet there are only a few places where you can legally consume it.
Although casinos have state-of-the-art air filtration systems for cigarette smoke, smoking weed inside or on casino property is off-limits. Hotel rooms, public parks, and garages are not consumption-friendly, and only a few public consumption lounges exist. The only place to legally consume is in a private residence. Enforcement of these rules may vary, attempt at your own risk. But there are a few exceptions where locals and tourists can legally and openly enjoy the plant. Bring cash and a valid i.d.
Whether you’re staying on or off the Strip, here’s where to find the best legitimate cannabis experiences in Las Vegas:
Off the strip
420 Sahara is a woman-owned dispensary that focuses on cannabis as health and well-being to improve their patients' lives. With a warm, tranquil, spa-like environment, visitors are greeted with a calming water wall, soothing earth tones, and comforting artwork to set the mood before chatting with one of the knowledgeable budtenders. The shop hosts informative workshops, industry seminars, and social gatherings to foster a community of like-minded individuals within the medical cannabis community. The first Thursday of every month is for veterans and their families to learn about and discuss medical marijuana.
West Valley
Formerly the Apothecarium, the Sahara location on Beyond Hello feels like walking into a high-end luxury penthouse or an elegant high-end jewelry showroom with its high ceilings and ornate details. You’re greeted with cozy lounge seating and an art gallery wall in the waiting room, and into the dispensary is a stunningly beautiful crystal chandelier, mirrored walls, and marble-topped counters.
Various locations
While you can’t get high eating any of the toasted subs at Cheba Hut or drinking the craft beer, you can get stoned beforehand and come here to satisfy your munchies cravings. Created by stoners for stoners (and anyone else who likes food), sandwich names are cheeky references, such as Acapulco Gold, Pakalolo, Magic Mushroom, and Sticky Icky. There’s also loaded nachos, rice krispy treats, pretzel nuggets, and a drink menu dubbed “Cottonmouth Cures” with equally delightful names like Buzzed Bong Water and Zkittles. Food and drink are not infused, and no cannabis is available on site.
The Strip
Technically, just outside the official Strip boundary on Sahara, the former Essence dispensary was rebranded as a bright-blue Cookies dispensary in partnership with rapper Berner. It's where you'll find popular strains like London Pound Cake 75, Gary Payton, and Cereal Milk. Known for its wide selection of highly branded signature cannabis strains and collaborations with renowned cultivators and growers, stepping inside the Cookies dispensary is a vibe. The selection of flower are in tiny light-up glass display jars where you can smell the terpenes. Inside feels like a posh nightclub with dark, moody lighting, neon blue lights, and a mirrored ceiling reflecting an infinity of lights.
Chinatown
Welcome to a houseplant lover's fantasy world as you enter a sun-splashed room filled with a hallway of giant monsters, Dracenas, and big, fluffy Pothos, with long hanging vines dripping from the ceiling, beckoning you toward the cannabis displays. Inside the clean, modern shop is a selection of the best quality cannabis. Champions of holistic plant medicine, this dispensary also supports neighborhood clean-up projects, volunteers with local non-profits, and promotes social equity.
Industrial Corridor
Opening on April 5, the dispensary plans to build a 20,000-square-foot lounge with a four-inch-deep indoor splash pool with a 5,000-square-foot outdoor balcony. A skywalk connects the consumption lounge to the dispensary. You enter through a speakeasy-style phone booth from Planet 13 Dispensary into a retro-futuristic comic book with trippy wall murals and cozy seating. Reservable VIP booths have their own wall TV for game days or watch parties. There are canna cocktails, bong chandeliers, and a pinball machine. Non-infused food is available for purchase.
Various locations
With multiple locations, identifiable by the bright blue hummingbird logo, this off-the-strip local spot is more low-key and understated, focusing on cultivating. Operating since 2015, Deep Roots Harvests has served the community with quality cannabis for years with its farm-to-body cannabis program. The team of experienced cultivators grows and cultivates clean cannabis, budtenders offer a personalized experience for your needs, and the company actively gives back to overlooked charitable community programs.
Various locations
Inside the shop feels clean and bright, like a fancy medical office with chill, mellow treehouse vibes. Friendly staff greet guests with a warm welcome. Upon entering the calm and serene space, there’s a floor-to-ceiling green wall and a blossoming tree installation with light-changing colors. If you’re short on time, they offer an in-store digital express checkout kiosk and 2-hour express delivery.
East Valley
Consistently voted Best Dispensary with “Best Budtenders, “Best Delivery Service,” and “Dispensary of the Year,” Jardin earns its flowers with a super friendly staff who offer impeccable customer experience and a selection of high-quality premium cannabis for recreational and medical users. The dispensary’s inclusive and welcoming environment provides a club vibe with dim lights, the friendliest, most knowledgeable budtenders in Las Vegas, and loud music. Botanical arrangements suspend down from the ceiling like floral chandeliers above lit-up glass display cases filled with cannabis flower, vapes, edibles, concentrates, and smoking accessories.
Off the Strip
The Lexi Hotel, a 64-room adults-only boutique hotel just west of the Strip, is not a consumption lounge. Instead, the owners made it cannabis-inclusive and set aside units on the fourth floor to be designated as 420 rooms, which were outfitted with advanced air filtration systems to eliminate any lingering smell. Guests staying in the 420 units are welcome to consume cannabis in their rooms during their stay. Call to book a 420 room on the fourth floor. The European-style pool with cabanas allows topless sunbathing on the pool deck. Smoking is not permitted in common areas, and no cannabis is sold on the property. Stop by a nearby dispensary to bring your own. The nearest dispensaries are Thrive, Curaleaf, and Cookies. The same owners also run another cannabis-friendly hotel, The Clarendon, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Various locations
For a guided experience, book private tours with Las Vegas Cannabis Tours that will take you to everything from cannabis museums, grow houses, and the best dispensaries in town to learn about the cannabis industry from seed to shelf. A cannabis limo will pick you up at any hotel on the Las Vegas Strip to take you on a trip that offers a behind-the-scenes look at Las Vegas’s legal cannabis industry. Packages start at $100 per person. A glassblowing premium package is available for $225 per person where you can learn the art of glass blowing and create your own piece. You can even book a 420-friendly luxury private home resort through the site.
Off the Strip
The first 100% Black-owned cannabis dispensary in Nevada is focused on cannabis as a holistic healing medicine and makes a point to exemplify inclusivity and employ a diverse workforce comprised of Hispanic, African American, disabled, and LGBTQ+. Pull up to the Nevada Wellness Center, and you’ll see the unmistakable red, yellow, and green exterior symbolizing Pan-African solidarity, unity, and pride. Boasting an impressive array of over a hundred strains, Nevada Wellness Center caters to diverse preferences and tastes. With giving back to the local community in mind, the shop has a program where if you bring back an old exit bag, they’ll donate one can of food to local food banks.
North of downtown
Close to downtown and located on tribal land, the Paiute-owned cannabis marketplace is the first-ever dispensary and consumption lounge in the state. Inside the industrial hangar space with floor-to-ceiling windows is a huge 40,000-square-foot marketplace with booths showcasing the largest selection of products from various Nevada-made brands. Step outside the cannabis superstore onto a three-acre open-air courtyard featuring a Dab & Canna Cocktail Bar where guests can choose a pre-roll, dab, or cannabis-infused mocktail while enjoying the sunshine and gorgeous mountain view. Need something late at night? There’s a 24-hour drive-thru window.
Industrial Corridor
The massive space is an immersive cannabis experience with the world’s largest dispensary, a full restaurant and bar, retail stores, a snack bar, and a soon-to-open cannabis consumption lounge, Dazed! Get physically lost inside the dispensary, exploring the wide selection and visually lost in the ever-changing LED screens. If you get too high and trip at the touch-sensitive floor, don’t worry it’s just a projection. A visually immersive cannabis museum, Cannabiton, is slated to open in 2024. If you’re staying at a hotel on the Strip, schedule a free shuttle service to/from your hotel. There’s also a weed magic show!
Various locations
The Sanctuary is a welcoming and inclusive community center for cannabis wellness with a generous ethos of giving inspired by Burning Man. Priding themselves on providing high-quality, affordable cannabis to provide better relief, the shop was founded by doctors who provide medical cannabis consultations for free. They also cultivate their own cannabis under their house brand Sacred Herb and Solaris Farms. The Arts District location is cozier, whereas the North Las Vegas location is much more spacious. Inside both places, the walls and shelves are lined with dark walnut wood and lit-up glass display cases, like an old-school jewelry store.
North of downtown
Located inside NuWu and reopened under a new name, formerly known as the Tasting Room, Sky High Lounge is on the second floor above the marketplace. There are two bars serving cannabis dabs, non-infused food, plus non-alcoholic and cannabis-infused drinks. There’s space for live music and a rooftop terrace with views of Fremont Street and the NuWu Courtyard. Fancy futuristic smoking accessories are available to rent. Play a round or two of golf in the golf simulator to find out if you’re a better golfer while high. Packages to book luxury cannabis table service start at $115 and up to $1,150. Reservations are encouraged, and walk-ins are accepted.
Downtown
Look out for: Cannabis-infused signature cocktails
Come on down to the first regulated cannabis consumption lounge in Nevada, where visitors may consume any of the products purchased in the dispensary and borrow elegant smoking accessories. What sets this place apart is the craft cocktail program that focuses on cannabis-infused signature cocktails in a way that elevates cannabis and terpene education for the burgeoning non-alcoholic crowd or those who prefer not to smoke. Plush green booths, bar seating, a community table, and a VIP area tucked in the back are the perfect places for tourists and locals alike to find an inclusive third space for stoners. Smoke & Mirrors also hosts music discovery events to showcase artists, DJs, and social events and encourages guests to utilize the space for co-working.
Various locations
In a modern, minimalist, and well-organized space, neatly labeled display cases and wood shelves direct guests to precisely what they’re looking for—flower, carts, pens, edibles, topicals, and accessories in Superior, Premium, or Value quality. Try one of the three in-house brands Flowerhouse and High House flower, or CAMP solventless rosin products.
Various locations
With multiple Instagram-worthy storefronts, stepping into any Thrive Cannabis Marketplace location feels like a local country market store with modern aesthetics. The shops all have innovative ordering systems and are outfitted with dark wood paneling, glass display cases, and dark green and black furniture and decor. Locals love this shop for its friendly budtenders, quality products, and welcoming environment with funky art and decor. At the Southern Highlands location, there’s an eye-catching conveyor belt that delivers your product directly to you.
Arden
This local spot off the strip features some of the best product selections and feels just magical from the moment you walk inside. Enter through a whimsical botanical tunnel into a futuristic Tron-like world where weed meets the future. Peruse the digital menu boards and check in with enthusiastic, friendly budtenders. This spot carries a wide selection for those seeking flower and products with more Sativa-like uplifting and energetic effects. For convenience, Wallflower also offers locker pick-up for a fully digital, quick, no-human interaction shopping experience.