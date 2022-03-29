Where to Buy Legal Weed in Las Vegas
Pick up prerolls, flower, tinctures, vape pens, edibles, and more at Vegas’ best cannabis dispensaries.
Upon arriving at Harry Reid International Airport, the question at the front of many tourists’ mind is “How can I score weed in Las Vegas without breaking the law?” The answer is both simple and complicated at the same time. Anyone 21 and over can legally buy cannabis from a dispensary. Just bring your driver's license, passport, or another form of legal ID. Here's the tricky part—the only place you're legally allowed to consume cannabis is at a private residence. Public consumption lounges have yet to be legally approved and while you'll catch the occasional whiff of reefer on the Strip, smoking in public spaces (including garages and parks) remains illegal. Cannabis use in hotel rooms is generally off-limits too, especially when casinos, which are heavily regulated, are on property.
So if you (or a friend) has a private home, great. Light one up. Some Airbnb rentals are 420-friendly (and a few even market themselves around it), but be clear on policies in advance. Stinking up somebody's house without permission is bad form. Vapes, edibles, and other non-smoking forms of consumption are more discreet. Just be aware of the law, use your best judgment, and take advantage of Uber, Lyft, or another form of public transportation when high. Here's the good news—cannabis dispensaries are everywhere these days. Technically, none are allowed on the Strip, but a few are within easy walking or driving distance. So look over the following suggestions and get familiar with the best places to legally buy weed in Las Vegas.
The Sanctuary
The Sanctuary was founded by a group of Nevada doctors, who believe in the health benefits of cannabis and take inspiration from Burning Man's ethos of giving. Medical consultations on cannabis are offered to anyone (customer or not) on a pro bono basis and the ongoing discount of $99 per ounce is hard to beat. The Sanctuary cultivates its own crop with a hybrid greenhouse that uses Nevada's hot desert sun instead of HVAC units for cultivation. The result is a natural tasting product (under house brands Sacred Herb and Solaris Farms) and a smaller carbon footprint. Live resin is extracted from flower that’s frozen immediately upon harvest to retain quality and terpenes. The Sanctuary also has fun with old-school strains like 91 Chem and Bubblegum Breath. The Downtown location is in the Arts District with a dark, gritty vibe that's still warm and friendly. The North Las Vegas location is larger, higher volume, and open 24 hours.
How to order: Visit in person or order online for pickup or delivery.
Curaleaf
Curaleaf has an almost-on-the-Strip location less than a block away from The Strat on Las Vegas Boulevard—plus a drive-thru window for added convenience. Curaleaf also took over the former Acres dispensary on Western Avenue, giving the space a full remodel with a modern look. Either way, you'll get a broad selection of products including the house Select brand, which introduced "nano-technology" in the new X-Bites edible products for the THC to hit the bloodstream in a faster and more consistent manner. Select Squeeze is an infused liquid that can be added to your drink of choice. The company also has a conscience. Sales of B NOBLE prerolls (named after Bernard Noble, sentenced to 13 years for carrying two joints) are directed toward social justice efforts.
How to order: Drive-thru is open 8 am-3 am. The company makes a point to get customers who order online in and out quickly.
Beyond/Hello
This dispensary was originally part of the Apothecarium chain, but is now the first Nevada store for Jushi's Beyond/Hello network of cannabis shops. The place was actually founded by a former Metro police officer who believed in the benefits of cannabis over opioids for treating pain and other health conditions, an image that fits in nicely with Jushi's focus on the medicinal benefits of bud. The dispensary has a well-earned reputation as a favorite for locals, especially in the West Valley near Summerlin, with an exceptional lineup of products (including State Flower, a small-batch NoCal producer) and knowledgeable, friendly budtenders. The store is decorated with old-school chandeliers and marble countertops, making it feel like the lobby of a boutique hotel more than a weed shop. Jushi also acquired NuLeaf east of the Strip, so expect to see some synergy develop between the two brands in 2022.
How to order: Order online 8 am–8 pm for curbside pickup/delivery or visit in store 24 hours a day.
Exhale Las Cannabis Dispensary
Formerly known as The Clinic, Exhale was revamped with a more engaging colorful look with wood decor, a few Asian design touches, and a mural that depicts an Alice in Wonderland-worthy rabbit puffing away. The dispensary is sandwiched between the Rio, Gold Coast and soon-to-reopen Palms, making it an easy walk for tourists on the prowl for legal weed. Having a drive-thru window doesn't hurt either. Of course, out-of-towners and locals alike love great deals and Exhale offers 10 prerolls for $45 and half-ounces for $80 all day, every day. The best discounts on concentrates are on Wax Wednesdays. Exhale also offers a whopping 40% off on your birthday.
How to order: Shop is open 24/7. Order online for delivery (10 am–2 am).
Planet 13 Marijuana Dispensary
Planet 13 is the largest cannabis "superstore" in the world with 85 registers and a store-within-a-store for Curaleaf's Select brand. Does it really look like a Target for weed? Not really, but it's got a lot of fun extras, including a touch-sensitive LED floor and regular shows by flying orbs. It's also within easy walking distance of the Strip. Best sellers include Mike Tyson's Tyson Ranch and Reina by Latina ganjaprenuer Priscilla Vilchis. The place seems destined for an on-site consumption lounge once the legalities are sorted out, but for now, you can grab a bite at Trece, a cafe and bar that (sorry) doesn't serve infusions but has a great weekend brunch. Planet 13 also operates Medizen in the Southwest Valley—a smaller, boutique spot that has a mural honoring Vegas icons behind the cash registers. A second Planet 13 superstore is now open in California near Disneyland. It's a small world after all.
How to order: Visit in person around the clock or take advantage of curbside pickup or delivery from 9 am to midnight.
Reef Dispensaries
Reef has six locations throughout Nevada and Arizona, but the flagship dispensary (across the street from Planet 13, actually) makes the biggest impression. The operation hosts sales and cultivation within the same warehouse-like space west of the Strip—and don't be surprised if you get a whiff of the good stuff when driving by. Reef is owned by Tryke, a cannabis company best known for producing Wiz Khalifa's Khalifa Kush (or as regulars call it, "KK"), which the rapper originally founded as a small operation in California. The Exotikz collab by Berner and Jungle Boys is also popular. While some dispensaries are stiff and sterile, Reef has a loose vibe with social budtenders and a mix of reggae and hip-hop on the sound system.
How to order: Visit 24/7 or order online with 10% off your first purchase.
NuWu Cannabis Marketplace
NuWu is close to Downtown attractions like the Fremont Street Experience and Neon Museum—and was the first Vegas dispensary to have a drive-thru window. Since the Paiute-owned operation is on tribal land, it was also able to legally open the first public consumption lounge (or "tasting room"), which is back open after temporarily closing during the pandemic. Not having to pay Nevada's 10% sales tax on cannabis is another perk. The store itself is huge, with at least 1,100 products from more than 200 brands. A second, smaller, less-fancy version of NuWu is in the Northwest corner of the valley next to the Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort—and your best bet for picking up stash while on a road trip to Mt. Charleston.
How to order: Drive-thru windows are open 24 hours at both locations. Online ordering is also available.
The Source Dispensary Las Vegas
The Source+ (formerly The+Source if you're keeping track) has three locations in the Las Vegas Valley and a fourth up north in Reno. The Source+ sells more than 80 different strains of cannabis and a variety of concentrates, edibles, and other items in three of its own product lines. The Happy Camper, part of the in-house CAMP brand, is the first solventless cannabis cartridge in Nevada, using only pressure and heat to create a cleaner rosin. The Source+ recently celebrated its sixth anniversary and is known for championing cannabis for medical use with "higher education" seminars and a customer-friendly rewards program.
How to order: Visit in person, order online, or arrange next-day delivery via Blackbird.
Nevada Wellness Center is a thriving Black-owned business that champions a diverse top-to-bottom workforce, from the advisory board to the budtenders behind the counter. In addition to more than a hundred strains, including popular favorites like Garlic Sherbet and Ghost Train Haze, N.W.C. sells a lot of cannabis-related merchandise, including clothing, hats, and smoking paraphernalia (on display in tall glass cases). The dispensary suspended in-store sales during the pandemic, but is once again welcoming customers 24/7 and continues to offer curbside pickup from a walk-up window. Check daily for a revolving lineup of discounts.
How to order: Save time by placing an order online for pickup.
Essence Cannabis Dispensary
Essence has five dispensaries throughout the Las Vegas Valley under parent company Green Thumb, including Rise in Henderson and its "Strip" location (technically just outside the official boundary on Sahara), which was recently rebranded as a bright-blue Cookies outlet in partnership with rapper Berner. It's where you'll find popular strains like London Pound Cake 75, Gary Payton, and Cereal Milk. The other dispensaries are more reserved with a sleek Apple store-like image and a wide selection of products, including more than 50 strains of flower and prerolls, edibles (cookies, chocolates, gummies, infused-drinks), vape pens, concentrates, and topicals. Check out their daily deals and discount calendar—and sign up for text alerts to save even more green. Unlike some dispensaries, the online menu is regularly updated to reflect what's actually in stock.
How to order: Browse the menu of each location online and if preferred, arrange roll-thru pickup or delivery.
Sahara Wellness
Located at 420 E. Sahara, Sahara Wellness is a women-owned dispensary that focuses on the health benefits of cannabis with a warm, inviting environment adorned in wood with stone accents and a water wall. The earth tones and tranquil artwork make it feel like more of a spa than a dispensary, and the service aims to provide a balance of mind, body, and spirit. There are plenty of places to shop if you’re just trying to get high, but Sahara Wellness tries to be a place for healing, and has an exceptional reputation within the medical cannabis community.
How to order: Order online for pickup/delivery or visit 24/7.
The Grove
If you can't wait to shop for weed after flying into Las Vegas, you'll love The Grove. The dispensary is near Harry Reid International Airport, making it an easy and convenient stop with doors open round the clock. It's also a quick walk from the new Virgin Hotels property, Serene boutique resort, and the Fruit Loop mini-district for LGBTQ nightlife. A second, smaller location is the best place for scoring legal weed in Pahrump. The Grove cultivates its own crop and is an exclusive carrier of the Kannabis brand.
How to order: The Grove is open for walk-ins, same-day delivery and expedited pickup.
Top Notch THC
Top Notch is very much a neighborhood dispensary catering to locals in the far east valley near Henderson. Tourists are rare, but the location is close to Sam's Town and other casino resorts on the Boulder Strip. Top Notch is the exclusive carrier of cannabis by Zion Gardens, a minority-owned cultivation operation in North Las Vegas led by Aaron McCrary, the first Black master grower in the state of Nevada. Top Notch also carries a full line of organic live rosin by Green Life Productions in Pahrump.
How to order: Deliveries are free with a $150 minimum. In-store visits are 8 am–10 pm.
Oasis Cannabis
Despite its location in the Industrial Corridor, Oasis has a welcoming boutique feel and a heavy emphasis on regional brands like Deep Roots Harvest and Western Cultured. For being so close to the Strip, prices are reasonable, especially when $20 eighths are offered during "Flower Hour" 7-10 am. Locals always get 15% off. Veterans get 25% off. Need a ride? Oasis will cover the cost of a trip via Uber or Lyft (up to $12 on a purchase of at least $50).
How to order: Visit 7 am–2:30 am with curbside pickup and delivery available.
The Dispensary NV
The Dispensary is all about the locals. That means lower prices, daily specials, and one of the best loyalty programs in town. There are three locations in the Las Vegas area (plus one in Reno) and while certainly smaller and less flashy than much of the competition, the in-house staff is very social with a strong focus on customer service. Seniors can take advantage of discounts on Tuesday mornings and teachers receive 20% off all orders. The spray-painted mural at the newer but smaller Eastern Express location is a nice touch. The Dispensary makes a point to carry vegan edibles like gummies produced without gelatin.
How to order: Check with each location for in-store hours as well as delivery or curbside pickup options.
ShowGrow
ShowGrow is fast becoming a top cannabis destination in Summerlin and the Southwest Valley. Located on the corner of a busy intersection, the dispensary operates a tight curbside pickup operation out front for those in a hurry. The store itself isn't the largest in Vegas, but it has a well-rounded selection that's organized and easy to navigate. New users won't be overwhelmed. Top edibles include Kushy Punch and Cheeba Chews (a taffy to enjoy on its own or mixed in with coffee). ShowGrow also carries four flavors of Sip, a THC-infused elixir.
How to order: Shop online or visit 24/7.
Thrive Cannabis Club
With all the cannabis competition in Las Vegas, it's becoming more important than ever to stand out from the crowd. So Thrive added a custom-designed, conveyor-belt delivery system to bring products out to customers when it opened the first cannabis dispensary in Southern Highlands. The idea was hatched during the pandemic to maximize social distancing, but has proven to be a fun gimmick that makes efficient use of time and storage. Thrive is also the first dispensary in Nevada to have CocoonPod service kiosks (which are kinda like an ATM for weed). The art installation out front, featuring mannequins posed in different outfits, is another quirky touch. Thrive has additional Nevada locations In Las Vegas, North Las Vegas (with a drive-thru window), Reno, and Jackpot (right before the Idaho border, making it the northernmost legal weed shop in the state).
How to order: Check with each location for hours and options for delivery/curbside pickup.