Las Vegas' Most Beautiful Photos of 2016

Usually the hashtag #VegasBaby comes with a photo of some giddy passengers on a plane (yawn) -- but with 2016 winding to a close, we logged onto Instagram to check out some of the most fun, coolest, and strangest images of the year for Sin City. After sorting out all the selfies, this is what we came up with.
The majesty of the Electric Daisy Carnival.
These cars seem to be driving a little fast on the Strip.
In New York… concrete jungle where dreams are made of. (Actually it's Vegas.)
Classic casinos Downtown.
There's nothing quite like hovering outside the Strat from a helicopter.
This is what Diplo does onstage at XS nightclub.
The Aria... sterile yet beautiful.
It was a dark and stormy night...
The water levels continue to drop at Lake Mead… but it's still beautiful.
Downtown. Cool sunset... or cool filter? #dtlv
Hmmm... What's going on here?
Up all night to get lucky (dragon).
Red Rock Canyon or UFO landing? You decide.
The view from the top... of the High Roller. 550ft up to be exact.
The calm before the storm… Downtown.
A slice from Giordano's new Vegas location at Bally's.
The spectacle of CityCenter.
Because sometimes you need a Pop-Tart stuffed inside a donut.
