Rent Your Own Racetrack, Drink a $10k Cocktail, and Other Amazing Ways to Splurge in Las Vegas

There's no shortage of extravagant hotel suites in Las Vegas, but the ones at the Palms may be the most fun and indulgent. The Luxe Collection Fantasy Suites include the two-story Sky Villa -- with its own glass elevator, sauna, and glass-enclosed pool that hangs over the edge of the tower with a sky-high view. It runs from $20,000 to $35,000 a night. The Hardwood Suite, on the other hand, is $25,000 and comes with an indoor basketball court, scoreboard, and locker room, while the Kingpin Suite has two full-sized bowling lanes, and will set you back a relatively reasonable $7,500 to $15,000. Still too much? The Real World Suite was used by the cast of MTV's Real World back in 2002. It comes with a price tag of $5,000 to $10,000, and even includes the "confessional" room -- so you can confess all the sins you're committing in Las Vegas, or just complain about your roommate's snoring habit.