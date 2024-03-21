Make a Splash at the Best Las Vegas Pool Parties This Season

LIV Beach | Photo by Rob Kachelriess for Thrillist LIV Beach | Photo by Rob Kachelriess for Thrillist

The best way to beat the heat in Las Vegas? Hit the water at a dayclub with booze, music, cabanas, and the skimpiest swimwear possible. These pool parties are a staple of spring and summer with no shortage of options on and off the Strip. Whether you prefer wild, indulgent spectacles or smaller pool decks with a lounge-style atmosphere, there's something for everyone. Just remember to tip well on bottle service.

Ayu Dayclub Resorts World

It feels like a season of change for Ayu at Resorts World. The club recently bid farewell to its biggest names, Zedd and Tiesto, but continues to have a high-profile entertainment lineup with the likes of Kaskade, Illenium, and an all-new hip-hop residency by T-Pain. Cabanas on the second level have great views overlooking the pool and a large concert-worthy main stage. Watch out for mini splash cannons at random moments. Ayu Beach House keeps things loose on Sundays with house, R&B, and even new wave working their way into the mix with photogenic backgrounds throughout the pool area to light up your Instagram feed.

Azilo Ultra Pool | Flickr/The Vox Agency

Azilo Ultra Pool Sahara

Azilo Ultra Pool combines a Moroccan-inspired lounge vibe with the spectacle of a 240-foot LED video wall. A lineup of in-house DJs perform on an open-air stage Friday-Sunday, while guests spend their time on daybeds and in cabanas with steak nachos, sushi platters, plant-based Impossible burgers, and other summertime bites. Look out for a big Mala Vida Latin Nights party for Cinco de Mayo.

Bare Pool Lounge Mirage

Sorry. Bare is no longer topless, but the intimate pool deck remains 21-and-over with live DJs and pop-up parties planned throughout the summer. It's an easy layout, with chairs and cabanas surrounding a rectangular pool with a revealing see-thru wall offering a glimpse of what's going on below the surface of the water. Bare is surrounded by palm trees, which add a tropical feel and welcome seclusion from the rest of the sprawling pool complex at the Mirage, which continues its slow-moving transformation into the Hard Rock. Order breakfast bites, vegan tacos, boozy slushies, and other treats from the Paradise Cafe.

Bel Aire Backyard | Photo by Clint Jenkins

Bel-Aire Backyard Durango

The brand-new Durango resort debuted late last year, and is now giving the Southwest Valley a stylish pool deck to call its own with Bel-Aire Backyard. The pool is designed with relaxation in mind, featuring lots of wet-deck recliners and rows of furnished, comfortable cabanas. The music is loud enough for a lounge vibe, keeping a firm distance from dayclub territory. If you just want a taste of the atmosphere, book a reservation at the adjacent, outdoor Backyard Grill, which has a strong menu of bites, including sushi rolls, miso sea bass lettuce cups, and an awesome Mediterranean-style Chicken Paillard.

DayDream The M Resort

If you like the idea of going to a dayclub, but hate the idea of dealing with overwhelming crowds of tourists, then DayDream is right up your alley. The intimate adults-only pool at The M Resort is a longtime locals favorite, surrounded by cabanas, daybeds, a DJ booth, hot tubs, and other things usually associated with the Strip, but without the high prices. Open Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays, DayDream keeps rates reasonable for cabanas, bottle service, and general admission entry. The neighboring M Pool isn't bad either, especially if you're sipping on the 100 oz. margarita tower. The M Resort is just off Interstate 15 in Southeast Henderson and yes, parking is free.

Daylight Beach Club | Photo courtesy of Daylight Beach Club

Daylight Beach Club Mandalay Bay

Daylight immediately sets itself apart from other pools in Vegas by having its own dedicated parking lot. That means you don't have to trudge through a casino lobby to get to it. Other highlights include 23 VIP cabanas and a pair of ultra-VIP bungalows framing the DJ stage. Expect to hear a combination of house, top-40, R&B, and hip-hop throughout the season. Daylight is making a point to be competitive with prices this year with daybeds at $100 and cabanas at $500.

Drai's Beachclub The Cromwell

When it comes to views, it's hard to beat Drai's, which soaks in the scenery of the Strip from the 11th-floor rooftop of The Cromwell hotel day or night. Lounge by two large pools on the main 30,000-square-foot, slip-proof deck, with five smaller elevated pools shared by VIP bungalows. The 15 mezzanine-level cabanas are reserved for high rollers and come with their own private pools, showers, and restrooms. The entertainment is heavy on rap and R&B acts, and this summer sees the return of Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, and other headliners. Cool off with an alcohol-infused watermelon or pineapple soft serve.

Encore Beach Club | Photo courtesy of Encore Beach Club

Encore Beach Club Wynn

The expansive 60,000-square-foot deck at Encore Beach Club offers something unusual in Vegas: a pool with space and room to breathe. Things are picking back up this season with the return of headliners like the Chainsmokers, Marshmello, and David Guetta. The Wynn kitchen team does a great job putting together an elevated poolside food menu with vegan options well represented. The action carries over to late evening hours for regular NightSwim events. Think of it as a way to go nightclubbing without dressing fancy. Try your hand at the poolside blackjack tables and win back some of that front door admission charge.

Flamingo Go Pool Flamingo

With waterfalls, palm trees, and a winding swimming pool, Go Pool has the feel of a tropical lagoon. It's also one of the few dayclubs open seven days a week. The 14 cabanas aren't the fanciest on the Strip, so feel free to save a few bucks with one of more than 50 daybeds. Maximize day drinking at the bar with made-to-order punches and Dole Whip cocktails. When you're done swimming and tanning, visit the Flamingo Wildlife Habitat just steps away from the pool deck. It's one of the best free attractions in Vegas.

Influence | Photo courtesy of The LINQ

Influence The LINQ

The rooftop pool at The LINQ Hotel is open seven days a week, giving guests ample opportunity to enjoy the loose backyard-style party vibe. Take a dip, play beer pong, and squeeze in a few rounds of cornhole with an awesome view of the High Roller wheel as your backdrop. The taco bar has a nice lineup of summer cocktails, ranging from a variety of mojitos to loaded fresh-pressed lemonades. Hang out in one of ten cabanas outfitted with 60-inch TVs, overhead sound systems, and other perks. Want to spend the night? Book a hotel room with a courtyard adjacent to the pool deck. It's almost like renting a cabana with a bedroom.

Kassi Beach Club Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels is mixing things up on the pool deck this year. The concept formerly known as Elia is out. Kassi Beach Club is in, offering a more relaxed 21-and-over atmosphere with the food and drinks of Kassi Beach House just steps away with an outdoor patio. Try not to mix up the names and you'll do fine. The pool remains a fun spot with real sand (that gets surprisingly hot during summer) along the floor and an excellent sound system. Another new concept, titled The Pool at Virgin Hotels, is a more relaxed affair on the second level.

Liquid Pool Lounge | Photo courtesy of Tao Group Hospitality

Liquid Pool Lounge Aria

Matching the contemporary image of the Aria resort, Liquid has always been a little more intimate and upscale than other pool parties in Vegas. The venue is a secluded escape for those 21-and-over with comfy wicker furniture. Eight massive VIP cabanas—which if needed, can be split into 16 cabanas—come with their own private pools, TVs, and daybeds. The drink menu traditionally has a wide variety of mojitos, margaritas, and champagne. Come by mid-week for the Wednesday Dip, when locals can get comped entry, ladies enjoy a one-hour open champagne bar (12:30-1:30 pm), and everyone gets to hop around on large inflatables.

LIV Beach Fontainebleau

The new Fontainebleau resort is making a splash on the Strip by securing the biggest names possible for LIV Beach, including the return of Calvin Harris and Tiesto, who has enough clout to split his time with Tao Beach and Wet Republic as well. You'll also see rising stars like John Summit and James Kennedy (a familiar face to Vanderpump Rules fans). The surprising part: LIV Beach is relatively intimate, giving everyone in attendance a great vantage point to catch the action. The dayclub is just one part of the hotel's expansive six-acre pool deck, which has seven pools within four distinct concepts, including the main pool with a Googie-style centerpiece and a secluded grotto. There's also a poolside casino and at least two restaurants planned, including La Cote, which is now open with probably the largest wine room you'll see on a pool deck.

Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub | Photo courtesy of The Cosmopolitan

Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub The Cosmopolitan

Marquee Dayclub is an indulgent experience with a 22,000-square-foot rooftop space, two main pools, and grand cabanas with private glass infinity-edge dipping pools. Pauly D and Mike Attack lead the current lineup of resident DJ headliners and the food menu features fun stuff like lobster nachos and Wagyu beef burgers. Sundays are especially busy with floral-themed Full Bloom parties. Cabanas are cool, but the best way to enjoy Marquee is by booking a bungalow: a three-story Cosmopolitan hotel suite that overlooks the pool and has direct access to the deck. Marquee brought back its overhead, temperature-controlled dome last year, allowing the dayclub to operate well into fall when it gets chilly outside.

Sammy's Island Palms

If you'd rather rock out than dance to EDM, hit the pool at Sammy's Island, an all-new concept at the Palms. The idea came about in partnership with Sammy Hagar, who's bringing a Cabo-inspired party atmosphere to Vegas. You'll get Tiki cocktails made with the former Van Halen singer's own brand of Santo Spirits and Mexican-inspired bites like Chicken Tinga Nachos and Mahi Tacos. You gotta figure Hagar himself will make an appearance at some point. The layout is beautiful with stone and wood decor, dual pools, and two levels of cabanas with see-through plunge pools. Sammy's Island debuts May 17. For now, you can still enjoy the pool deck with locals receiving free (!) cabana rentals Monday-Thursday until April 30.

Sapphire Pool & Day Club | Photo courtesy of Sapphire Pool & Day Club

Sapphire Pool Industrial Corridor

Sapphire is the only strip club in Las Vegas with its own pool–an outdoor oasis with tropical drinks, a surprisingly large food menu, and guest appearances by social media stars and a revolving lineup of DJs. Both the staff and customers are allowed to go topless, but this isn't the kind of place where lapdances are offered. That's for inside. Instead, Sapphire is a fun, pressure-free environment with a social vibe, dayclub energy, and easy parking, which already gives it an advantage over most of the competition on the Strip.

Stadium Swim Circa

Stadium Swim is one of the most impressive things about Circa, the tallest resort on Fremont Street. The rooftop pool deck is staggered in levels on a slope to face a massive 14-million-megapixel LED video wall, making it the best pool for catching a big game. A DJ spins music in a booth directly underneath. Sometimes the atmosphere is like a sports arena. Sometimes it's like a frat party. The cabanas feel like mini-apartments and there's a couple swim-up bars to spare the nuisance of getting out of the water to order booze. There's really no "season" here. Stadium Swim's six heated pools are open year-round.

Tao Beach | Photo courtesy of the Venetian

Tao Beach Venetian

Tao Beach has seen some renovations in recent years, feeling brand new with an entirely reimagined pool deck that's larger, yet manages to feel more intimate with the DJ booth closer to the action. That gives the audience plenty of opportunities to get close to headliners like Zedd and Tyga. A large statue of the tree goddess Tendai by South African artist Daniel Popper is an eye-catching centerpiece, bringing a touch of elegance to the dayclub's subtle Asian theme. Book a high-tech cabana and order sushi and sashimi from Tao Asian Bistro, as well as over-the-top fun stuff like chilled seafood towers, Peking Duck melts, and fresh-shucked oysters.

Temptation Sundays Luxor

Temptation Sundays is the only LGBTQ-focused pool party in Las Vegas, taking full advantage of the Luxor's wide-open, inviting pool deck on the west side of the pyramid-shaped resort. Under the direction of Eduardo Cordova of the new Queen nightclub in Downtown, the events are geared toward both locals and tourists with non-hotel guests welcome. The fun gets underway every Sunday afternoon from May through September with reservations strongly encouraged. Temptation Sundays has been around for 12 years, providing the Las Vegas LGBTQ party scene with welcome representation on the Strip.

Wet Republic Ultra Pool | Photo courtesy of MGM Grand

Wet Republic Ultra Pool MGM Grand

Wet Republic is bigger and better than ever with high-tech video screens, cabanas, and ultra-sleek bungalows with private plunge pools. The booming AudioTek sound system is similar to ones used at festivals like Cochella. As far as pool parties go, Wet Republic is among the most chaotic on the Strip, with big crowds, long lines, and a TSA-style security check out front, but it's worth it to see headliners like Tiesto and Steve Aoki. If you need a break from the madness, float down the lazy river at the main MGM Grand pool complex next door. Wet Republic is one of just two dayclubs (along with Marquee) included in the Las Vegas Party Pass, which offers unlimited access to nightclubs Omnia, Hakkasan, and Jewel for one flat rate.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.