Dive into Dayclubs with the 17 Best Pool Parties in Las Vegas

Get ready for the first normal (well, normal-ish) pool party season in two years. For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, Las Vegas dayclubs are ditching the masks and social distancing while shifting back to full-on party mode with booze, beats, and big-name DJ headliners for a busy summer season. Vegas even has two brand new party spots: Azilo and a newly renovated Tao Beach. As always, policies can change, depending on fluctuations with the state of the pandemic, but for now, we're moving full steam ahead, enjoying our time by the water throughout the spring season and beyond. So pull out that credit card and book a cabana or daybed at one of the following pool parties in Las Vegas.