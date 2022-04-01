Dive into Dayclubs with the 17 Best Pool Parties in Las Vegas
Grab your swimsuit and get ready to party at Vegas’ best poolside cabanas.
Get ready for the first normal (well, normal-ish) pool party season in two years. For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, Las Vegas dayclubs are ditching the masks and social distancing while shifting back to full-on party mode with booze, beats, and big-name DJ headliners for a busy summer season. Vegas even has two brand new party spots: Azilo and a newly renovated Tao Beach. As always, policies can change, depending on fluctuations with the state of the pandemic, but for now, we're moving full steam ahead, enjoying our time by the water throughout the spring season and beyond. So pull out that credit card and book a cabana or daybed at one of the following pool parties in Las Vegas.
TAO Beach
Tao Beach is back open after a two-year renovation and yes, it was planned before the pandemic came around and changed everything. The pool deck has been entirely reimagined, with a larger footprint that somehow feels more intimate, with the DJ booth closer to the center of the action. A large statue of the tree goddess Tendai by South African artist Daniel Popper is the new centerpiece, bringing a touch of elegance to the dayclub's subtle Asian theme. Book a high-tech cabana and order sushi and sashimi from Tao Asian Bistro, as well as over-the-top fun stuff like Chilled Seafood Towers, Peking Duck Melts, and Fresh-Shucked Oysters.
How to book: Buy tickets or book tables online.
Azilo Ultra Pool
Azilo Ultra Pool is taking on a Moroccan-inspired lounge vibe for its first full season, with a lineup of in-house DJs and a 240-foot LED video wall. The dayclub is aiming to have the best deals on the Strip with Dive In-Dustry Mondays (free admission for locals and anyone with a service badge), Tequila Tuesdays with tequila and margarita discounts, and Thirsty Thursdays, with a select open bar from 11 am to 3 pm. Spend your lounging time with Steak Nachos, Sushi Platters, Plant-Based Impossible Burgers, and other summertime bites.
How to book: Make a reservation online.
Drai's Beach Club
When it comes to views, it's hard to beat Drai's. The nightclub and beach club soaks in the scenery of the Strip from the 11th-floor rooftop of The Cromwell hotel. Lounge by two large pools on the main 30,000-square-foot, slip-proof deck, with five smaller elevated pools shared by VIP bungalows. The 15 mezzanine-level cabanas are reserved for high rollers and come with their own private pools, showers, and restrooms. The entertainment is heavy on rap and R&B acts, and this summer sees the return of French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, and other big-name headliners.
How to book: Browse events online to book.
Ayu Dayclub
Ayu returns for its second season as the top daytime party spot at Resorts World. The dayclub is sparing no expense on its DJs with Zedd, Tiesto, and Deadmau5 leading the entertainment roster, which also includes singers Becky G and Madison Beer. Cabanas on the second level have great views overlooking the pool and a large, concert-worthy main stage. Come by on Sundays for Moonbeam, a day-to-night party with hair braiding stations, art installations, and photogenic backgrounds designed to light up your Instagram feed.
How to book: Buy tickets or make a reservation online.
Èlia Beach Club
Elia Beach Club is on the site of what used to be Rehab, the original Vegas-style dayclub that set the standard for partying under the sun. But now that the Hard Rock was sold and transformed into a Virgin Hotels property, it's a whole new pool scene. The name (pronounced ee-LYE-uh by the way) is inspired by the largest beach on the Greek island of Mykonos, and the stone and bamboo decor suggest a more relaxed tone for a Vegas dayclub. Yet the energy will remain high with a focus on house music at the DJ booth. The sand surrounding the pool gets hot fast, so don't hesitate to dip your feet in the water.
How to book: Book online.
Wet Republic Ultra Pool
Right before the pandemic hit, Wet Republic underwent a multi-million dollar renovation with new video screens (including a 13-foot interactive pixel-mapped cube), cabanas, and ultra-sleek bungalows with private plunge pools. The booming AudioTek sound system is similar to ones used at festivals like Cochella. As far as pool parties go, Wet Republic is among the most chaotic on the Strip, with big crowds and long lines, plus a TSA-style security check out front. But headliners like Steve Aoki are worth it. If you need a break from the madness, float down the lazy river at the main MGM Grand pool complex next door. Wet Republic is the only dayclub that's part of the Las Vegas Party Pass, which also includes unlimited access to nightclubs Omnia, Hakkasan, and Jewel for one flat rate.
How to book: Buy tickets or book tables online.
Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub
Marquee Dayclub is ready to go for the 2022 season after adding a few more cabanas and expanded seating by the DJ booth last year. The rooftop pool deck is also putting added emphasis on a revamped food menu with sushi and seafood towers especially popular. Chris Lake, Pauly D, and Vintage Culture lead the current lineup of resident headliners. The most fun happens after the sun sets during the Drenched After Dark Sunday night parties. Daybeds and cabanas are great, but the best way to enjoy Marquee is by booking a bungalow: a three-story hotel suite that overlooks the pool and has direct admission to the deck.
How to book: Buy tickets or book cabanas online.
Influence
The rooftop pool at The LINQ Hotel is open seven days a week, giving guests ample opportunity to enjoy the loose backyard-style party vibe. Take a dip, play beer pong, and squeeze in a few rounds of cornhole with an awesome view of the High Roller wheel as your backdrop. The taco bar has a nice lineup of summer cocktails, ranging from a variety of mojitos to loaded fresh-pressed lemonades. Hang out in one of ten cabanas outfitted with 60-inch TVs, overhead sound systems, and other perks. Want to spend the night? Book a hotel room with a courtyard adjacent to the pool deck. It's almost like renting a cabana with a bedroom.
How to book: Reserve a cabana online.
Encore Beach Club
The expansive 60,000-square-foot deck at Encore Beach Club offers something unusual in Vegas: a pool with space and room to breathe. That made social distancing easier the past couple years, but now things are picking up with the return of headliners like the Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Kygo, and David Guetta. The Wynn kitchen team has done a great job of putting together an elevated poolside food menu. The action carries over to late evening hours for regular NightSwim events. Think of it as a way to go nightclubbing without dressing fancy. You can even try your hand at the poolside blackjack tables and win back some of that front door admission charge.
How to book: Buy general admission tickets or VIP tables and cabanas online.
LIQUID Pool Lounge
Matching the contemporary image of the Aria resort, Liquid has always been a little more intimate and upscale than other pool parties in Vegas. The venue, currently rebranded as Liquid Pool Lounge, is a secluded escape for those 21-and-over Friday through Sunday. The wicker furniture is comfy and the eight massive VIP cabanas—which if needed, can be split into 16 cabanas—come with their own private pools, TVs, and daybeds. The drink menu traditionally has a wide variety of mojitos and champagne. Come by mid-week for the Wednesday Dip, when locals can get select bottles for $200, buy-one-get-one well cocktails, comped entry, and $1 table minimums.
How to book: Book a reservation online.
Flamingo GO Pool
With waterfalls, palm trees, and a twisting swimming pool, Go Pool has the feel of a tropical lagoon. It's also one of the few dayclubs open seven days a week. The 14 cabanas aren't the fanciest on the Strip, so feel free to save a few bucks with one of more than 50 daybeds. Maximize day drinking at the bar with made-to-order punches and Dole Whip cocktails. When you're done swimming and tanning, visit the Flamingo Wildlife Habitat just steps away from the pool deck. It's one of the best free attractions in Vegas.
How to book: Book daybeds and cabanas online.
Temptation Sundays
Temptation Sundays is the only LGBTQ-focused pool party in Las Vegas, taking full advantage of the Luxor's expansive pool deck on the west side of the pyramid-shaped resort. The event is geared toward both locals and tourists with non-hotel guests welcome. The fun gets underway every Sunday afternoon from summer through the end of September with reservations strongly encouraged. Temptation Sundays has been around for 11 years, providing the Las Vegas LGBTQ party scene with welcome representation on the Strip.
How to book: Book reservations online.
Citrus Grand Pool Deck
Just a block from the Fremont Street Experience, Citrus is one of your best bets for a Downtown pool party, especially during the new Fiesta Fridays with Latin DJs and other performers. The bright and colorful rooftop deck operates from 10 am to 6 pm seven days a week, while pumping out loud, high-energy music over the sound system. Try the Brick-Fired flatbreads and thank us later. Admission is free for hotel guests and anyone with a reservation for a lawn table or one of three different cabana designs. The Downtown views are no extra charge.
How to book: Reserve a cabana online.
Venus Pool
Formerly a topless pool, Venus remains an adults-only enclave, tucked away in a corner of the sprawling Garden of the Gods pool deck. Secluded by rows of trees, Venus' best attribute is privacy and seclusion, but the intimate hideaway knows the importance of lounge beats played loud enough to be felt underwater. Cocktails, sandwiches, wraps, and fruit are on standby, but you can also place a mobile order from the Caesars Palace Food Court. Night Swim events run 7 pm–1 am Thursday-Sunday.
How to book: Book a reservation online.
Stadium Swim
One of the most impressive things about the Circa resort on Fremont Street is the Stadium Swim rooftop pool deck. The whole thing is staggered in levels on a slope to face a massive 14-million-megapixel LED video wall—making it the best pool for catching a big game. A DJ booth is centered directly underneath. Sometimes the atmosphere is like a sports arena. Sometimes it's like a frat party. The cabanas feel like mini-apartments and there's a couple swim-up bars to spare the nuisance of getting out of the water to order booze. There's really no "season" here. Stadium Swim's six heated pools are open year-round.
How to book: Book a cabana or daybed online.
Daylight Beach Club
Daylight immediately sets itself apart from other pools in Vegas by having its own dedicated parking lot. That means you don't have to trudge through a casino lobby to get to it. Other highlights include 23 VIP Cabanas and a pair of ultra-VIP bungalows framing the DJ stage. Expect to hear a combination of house, top-40, R&B, and hip-hop. Special nighttime events happen Fridays and Saturdays 9 pm–2 am.
How to book: Buy tickets or reserve cabanas online.
Bare Pool Lounge
Bare built its reputation as an intimate topless pool, and after downplaying that image in recent years, seems to be giving new life to its "go for it" attitude. It's an easy layout, with chairs and cabanas surrounding a rectangular pool—with a revealing see-thru wall offering a glimpse of what's going on below the surface of the water. Bare is surrounded by palm trees, which add a tropical feel and welcome seclusion from the rest of the sprawling pool complex at the Mirage.
How to book: Reserve tables online.