The Best Things to Do in Las Vegas if You Don't Gamble

Drink a beer and watch sports

Las Vegas has always been without a major league team, but that's all about to change. Long shunned by pro sports due to the gambling industry, Sin City was recently awarded an NHL expansion franchise. The owners of the Oakland Raiders have also said they want to bring the NFL team to Vegas, and are actively trying to get a new stadium built near the Strip. If you don't want to wait around for those guys to show up, you can always check out a minor league baseball game with the Las Vegas 51s at Cashman Field, or root on the UNLV Rebels. It may be a work in progress, but Vegas is definitely on its way to becoming a sports town.