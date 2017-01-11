Every Outdoor Concert in Las Vegas This Summer, in One Handy Calendar

Summer is (almost) here, and it's a great time for people who enjoy outdoor music, or who just want to pack up a van and follow their favorite band around the country. Even in the desert heat of Las Vegas, there are plenty of outdoor shows to check out. And lucky enough, a lot of them are by swimming pools.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 11 Sat
Junefest Featuring Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Lou Gramm, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, and The English Beat.
Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater
Date
Event
Location
Jun 17 Fri
Electric Daisy Carnival The biggest electronic dance music festival in the US draws about 140,000 fans each night with a trippy, futuristic carnival atmosphere.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 18 Sat
Phillip Phillips Did you know "Home" is the best-selling American Idol coronation song ever?
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Sat
Sublime with Rome You probably smoked weed while listening to Sublime in college. The band is even better with some "Rome" added.
Date
Event
Location
Jun 25 Sat
Avicii Avicii says he's retiring and this is his last Vegas gig ever. You could be witnessing EDM history.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 1 Fri
Slightly Stoopid Punk + reggae + horns.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 2 Sat
311 Best cover of The Cure's "Love Song" ever. And they do their own stuff, too.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 8 Fri
Mayer Hawthorne This singer goes by his middle name plus the street he lived on. Supposedly that's also how porn stars pick their stage name.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 15 Fri
Boston See how "Smells Like Teen Spirit" ripped off "More Than a Feeling."
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Fri
Eagles of Death Metal They kinda sound like The Eagles... if The Eagles played death metal.
Date
Event
Location
Jul 22 Fri
Barenaked Ladies with OMD and Howard Jones A '90s band with '80s acts as openers. Weird.
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Date
Event
Location
Jul 30 Sat
UB40 Rock 'n Roll Wine will be there to serve some "Red Red Wine."
Date
Event
Location
Aug 18 Thu
Rebelution Has nothing to do with the UNLV Rebels.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 19 Fri
Huey Lewis & the News "I Want a New Drug" sounds weirder as a song title in 2016.
Date
Event
Location
Aug 26 Fri
The Go-Go's Two words: Belinda Carlisle.
Date
Event
Location
Sep 2 Fri
Mac DeMarco with Ducktails Ducktails! Whoo-hoo!
Date
Event
Location
Sep 10 Sat
Lost '80s Live With A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Cutting Crew, Berlin, Nu Shooz, Tommy Tutone, and Bow Wow Wow.
