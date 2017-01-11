Lifestyle

Every Outdoor Concert in Las Vegas This Summer, in One Handy Calendar

By Published On 04/13/2016 By Published On 04/13/2016
Electric Daisy Carnival, EDC Las Vegas
Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Imges

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Irish People Taste American Seafood for the First Time

related

The Best Caribbean Cruise Destinations for Your Next Itinerary

related

This Blurry Slice of Ham is 2017's First Great Optical Illusion

Summer is (almost) here, and it's a great time for people who enjoy outdoor music, or who just want to pack up a van and follow their favorite band around the country. Even in the desert heat of Las Vegas, there are plenty of outdoor shows to check out. And lucky enough, a lot of them are by swimming pools.

Related

related

The Things You'll Miss When You Leave Las Vegas

related

The 22 Commandments You Must Follow in Las Vegas

related

It's Official: We Found the Best Steakhouse in Las Vegas

related

The Things You'll Miss When You Leave Las Vegas
Electric Daisy Carnival
Courtesy of aLive

Date

Event

Location

Jun 11 Sat

Junefest Featuring Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Lou Gramm, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, and The English Beat.

Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater

Junefest Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater Featuring Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Lou Gramm, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, and The English Beat.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 17 Fri

Electric Daisy Carnival The biggest electronic dance music festival in the US draws about 140,000 fans each night with a trippy, futuristic carnival atmosphere.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas Motor Speedway The biggest electronic dance music festival in the US draws about 140,000 fans each night with a trippy, futuristic carnival atmosphere.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 18 Sat

Phillip Phillips Did you know "Home" is the best-selling American Idol coronation song ever?

Mandalay Bay Beach

Phillip Phillips Mandalay Bay Beach Did you know "Home" is the best-selling American Idol coronation song ever?

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Sublime with Rome You probably smoked weed while listening to Sublime in college. The band is even better with some "Rome" added.  

Mandalay Bay Beach

Sublime with Rome Mandalay Bay Beach You probably smoked weed while listening to Sublime in college. The band is even better with some "Rome" added.  

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jun 25 Sat

Avicii Avicii says he's retiring and this is his last Vegas gig ever. You could be witnessing EDM history.

Encore Beach Club

Avicii Encore Beach Club Avicii says he's retiring and this is his last Vegas gig ever. You could be witnessing EDM history.

Add
Slightly Stoopid, live vegas performance
Courtesy of Slightly Stoopid

Date

Event

Location

Jul 1 Fri

Slightly Stoopid Punk + reggae + horns.

Mandalay Bay Beach

Slightly Stoopid Mandalay Bay Beach Punk + reggae + horns.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 2 Sat

311 Best cover of The Cure's "Love Song" ever. And they do their own stuff, too.

Mandalay Bay Beach

311 Mandalay Bay Beach Best cover of The Cure's "Love Song" ever. And they do their own stuff, too.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 8 Fri

Mayer Hawthorne This singer goes by his middle name plus the street he lived on. Supposedly that's also how porn stars pick their stage name.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Pool

Mayer Hawthorne Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Pool This singer goes by his middle name plus the street he lived on. Supposedly that's also how porn stars pick their stage name.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 15 Fri

Boston See how "Smells Like Teen Spirit" ripped off "More Than a Feeling."

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Boston Downtown Las Vegas Events Center See how "Smells Like Teen Spirit" ripped off "More Than a Feeling."

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Fri

Eagles of Death Metal They kinda sound like The Eagles... if The Eagles played death metal.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Pool

Eagles of Death Metal Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Pool They kinda sound like The Eagles... if The Eagles played death metal.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 22 Fri

Barenaked Ladies with OMD and Howard Jones A '90s band with '80s acts as openers. Weird.

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Barenaked Ladies with OMD and Howard Jones Downtown Las Vegas Events Center A '90s band with '80s acts as openers. Weird.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Jul 30 Sat

UB40 Rock 'n Roll Wine will be there to serve some "Red Red Wine."

Mandalay Bay Beach

UB40 Mandalay Bay Beach Rock 'n Roll Wine will be there to serve some "Red Red Wine."

Add
Mandalay Bay Beach, Mandalay Bay Beach events
Courtesy of Mandalay Bay Beach

Date

Event

Location

Aug 18 Thu

Rebelution Has nothing to do with the UNLV Rebels.

Mandalay Bay Beach

Rebelution Mandalay Bay Beach Has nothing to do with the UNLV Rebels.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 19 Fri

Huey Lewis & the News "I Want a New Drug" sounds weirder as a song title in 2016.

Mandalay Bay Beach

Huey Lewis & the News Mandalay Bay Beach "I Want a New Drug" sounds weirder as a song title in 2016.

Add

Date

Event

Location

Aug 26 Fri

The Go-Go's Two words: Belinda Carlisle.

Mandalay Bay Beach

The Go-Go's Mandalay Bay Beach Two words: Belinda Carlisle.

Add
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino events
Courtesy of Paul Citone/Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Date

Event

Location

Sep 2 Fri

Mac DeMarco with Ducktails Ducktails! Whoo-hoo!

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Pool

Mac DeMarco with Ducktails Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Pool Ducktails! Whoo-hoo!

Add

Date

Event

Location

Sep 10 Sat

Lost '80s Live With A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Cutting Crew, Berlin, Nu Shooz, Tommy Tutone, and Bow Wow Wow.

Mandalay Bay Beach

Lost '80s Live Mandalay Bay Beach With A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Cutting Crew, Berlin, Nu Shooz, Tommy Tutone, and Bow Wow Wow.

Add

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Las Vegas' Most Beautiful Photos of 2016

related

READ MORE
Sin City Specters: The Most Haunted Places in Las Vegas

related

READ MORE
Enter the Lucky Dragon, Vegas' Newest Casino on the Strip

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like