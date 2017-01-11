The 25 People You'll Definitely See on the Las Vegas Strip

Dayclub party crowd

These are the people who think a pool party should come with loud music, tons of booze, and as little space as possible for bodies in skimpy bathing suits to move around.



The smut peddlers

They stand on the corner and refuse to take no for an answer while passing out cards advertising strip clubs, girls who will "come to your room," and other seedy services. The sound of them snapping their cards is a sign to turn in the opposite direction.



The Jesus lover demanding you repent

The only person more annoying than the smut peddlers, this dude thinks you're going to hell, and apparently found the loudest megaphone in the state of Nevada to tell you so.