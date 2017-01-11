Everything You Need to Know About Legal Weed in Las Vegas

"We've had an arcane system where patients had to grow their own medicine in their primary residence," says Andrew Jolley. "That's not an efficient way to do things."

Jolley is the owner and CEO of The+Source, the latest medical marijuana dispensary to open its doors in Las Vegas. The first one set up shop less than a year ago. So far, about ten dispensaries have opened in Southern Nevada, but there are more to come. There have been a total of 66 licenses set aside for the entire state, with about 40 of those in Clark County alone.

For an updated list of open businesses certified to sell marijuana in the state, click here.