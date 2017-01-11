Everything You Need to Know About the Las Vegas Pay-to-Park Disaster

But that's not an excuse. Downtown has its own problems, too. After stressing the need for free parking to continue the momentum of the area's resurgence, the city of Las Vegas promised tons of free street parking as part of a recent renovation project. The city then did an about-face, installing parking kiosks that charge for parking until 10pm. The move does more harm than good, but that's a subject for another article.

It's only a few extra bucks. What's the big deal?

It's not that visitors or locals are unwilling to pay an extra few dollars here and there. That's why we gladly tip the cocktails servers, valet attendants, and anyone else who is working hard to contribute to our experience on the Strip. However, there is resentment that a multi-billion dollar company wants to squeeze every nickel and penny out of its customers... just because it can. Apparently it's not enough that the casinos in Las Vegas have already squashed competition like Powerball in the state, and have used their political influence to keep tax burdens in check for decades -- while the Nevada school system runs dry of the same money that the casino floors soak in.