45 Free Things You Absolutely Must Do in Las Vegas

Everybody wants free stuff -- especially in Las Vegas. But the days of free drinks at casinos and super cheap buffets are (more or less) a thing of the past. Everything is about profits now, and squeezing pennies out of every customer for all they're worth. But here's the good news: You can still have a little bit of fun for free in Las Vegas. You just need to know where to look.
Walk the Las Vegas Strip
The stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard between Russell and Sahara is what's known as the Strip. It's more than four miles of hotels, casinos, overpriced gift shops, and everything else you expect Las Vegas to be. From the giant sphinx in front of the Luxor to the half-size replica of the Eiffel Tower at Paris, you've got plenty of selfie ops that won't cost a dime.
Watch a giant TV screen on Fremont Street
When most people think of "downtown" Las Vegas, they're thinking of the Fremont Street Experience -- a five-block pedestrian mall that's closed to traffic and surrounded by neon lights and marquees. It's covered by a 1,400-foot-long canopy with the world's largest LED screen underneath. Light, sound, and video shows run on the Viva Vision screen throughout the night, usually on the hour. Some pay tribute to rock bands. Some have a holiday theme. All will get your attention.
Watch planes take off and land by the airport
Keep your eyes peeled for the small parking lot on Sunset Road that sits alongside the main runway at McCarran International Airport. It's a great spot for watching jets take off and land. Bring your camera.
Step inside the big top at Circus Circus
Circus Circus, the well-worn resort near the north end of the Strip, has circus performers that take the Carnival Midway stage twice an hour throughout the day. They include trapeze artists, aerial acrobats, and yes, clowns. (The fun kind -- not the evil kind.)
Sample wine at Esther's Kitchen
One of the best restaurants in Vegas is eager to share a sip of wine -- on the house. Esther's Kitchen in the Downtown Arts District lets guests try any wine on the list for free at the bar. They're proactive about spreading the word, so don't feel bad about asking for a few pours. Spend all night there if you want to.
Marvel at the Fountains at Bellagio
As far as iconic Vegas images go, it's hard to beat the Bellagio fountains. Just gather around the massive lake in front of the resort and watch as more than 1,200 nozzles shoot water straight into the air with the help of more than 4,500 lights. Each show is set to music with songs by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Andrea Bocelli, and Celine Dion providing the soundtrack. Shows are usually every half-hour in the afternoon and every 15 minutes at night -- but could be cancelled at any time due to high winds.
Feel the heat of an erupting volcano at The Mirage
The Mirage built a volcano in front of the resort just so it could make loud explosions, shoot fire, spew lava, and make tourists think that something on the Strip is being blown up. The finale includes an eruption 60 feet into the air that's so intense, you'll feel the heat from inside your taxi on Las Vegas Boulevard. Shows are at 8pm and 9pm each night, with an extra 10pm performance on Fridays and Saturdays.
Take a hike at Red Rock Canyon
The best place to enjoy the beauty of nature in Las Vegas is at Red Rock Canyon. Grab your boots, some water, and a few friends so you don’t get lost. It’s also a great spot to lock lips with your date. Stick to mornings or late afternoons in the summer to avoid the worst of the desert heat.
Step into old-world Italy at St. Mark's Square
In the heart of the Grand Canal Shoppes between the Venetian and Palazzo, you'll find St. Mark's Square. It's modeled after the Renaissance era of Venice, complete with street performers, gondola rides passing by, and as much historic architecture as you can manage in a shopping mall.
Interact with mermaids at the Silverton aquarium
The 117,000-gallon aquarium at the Silverton casino is loaded with thousands of tropical fish as well as a few stingrays and sharks. You may even catch a mermaid swimming around or toss a few questions to the marine biologist during regular feeding shows. The nearby Mermaid Lounge has a pair of smaller aquariums with jellyfish inside.
Get your groove on with Big Elvis at Harrah's
Harrah's has you covered for free music at the Piano Bar. Big Elvis -- who, as the name gives away, is a plus-sized Elvis impersonator -- performs Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 2pm and 6pm. Later in the evening, check out a piano duel between identical twins Kim and Tamara Pinegar. They face off nightly at 9pm.
Watch Atlantis Fall at the Forum Shops at Caesars
The "Fall of Atlantis" is an animatronic show that plays on the hour throughout the day at the Forum Shops at Caesars. The quality falls somewhere between what you’d find at Chuck E. Cheese's and Disney’s Hall of Presidents, but the combination of flames, fountains, and a giant winged dragon are enough to liven up any shopping trip.
Tour a chocolate factory
The Ethel M Chocolate Factory in Henderson has free self-guided tours, where you watch candy being made from a long viewing window. Stick around and explore the four-acre Botanical Cactus Garden outside. It has more than 300 species of plants and is especially colorful when decorated for the winter holidays.
See where Pawn Stars is filmed
The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop is seen (pretty much constantly) on the History Channel's Pawn Stars reality show. Check it out for yourself and browse the unusual -- and often historic -- artifacts for sale. Just know the lines out the front door get pretty long and there's no guarantee you'll see anyone you recognize from TV.
Browse art at CityCenter
There's plenty of art on display throughout the entire CityCenter complex on the Strip. Wander in and out of galleries by Richard MacDonald and Elena Bulatova and then head over to the Aria where fine art installations are found throughout the resort.
Stop and smell the roses at the Bellagio
The Conservatory and Botanical Gardens has free floral exhibits that change with the season (and Chinese New Year), covering nearly 14,000 square feet underneath a 50-foot-high atrium. The elaborate scenery, consisting of tens of thousands of flowers crafted into intricate designs, are planned a full year in advance. It's also one of the most photographed places on the Strip, so try not to photobomb someone's selfie.
Pose for a pic with a million dollars at Binions
Want to see what a million bucks in cash looks like in person? Head to Binions on Fremont Street. A million dollars in a variety of denominations is stored and secured in a pyramid-shaped display case. Pose for a free pic and receive a 6-by-8 glossy photo in a souvenir frame.
Visit a museum dedicated to cannabis at Acres
Legal weed is a thing in Nevada now, and it feels like Vegas is overloaded with dispensaries. Acres stands out from the crowd with its own museum dedicated to the history of cannabis, including a terpene station, vintage High times magazine covers, and a World War II-era parachute made from hemp.
Stare death in the face with Bonnie and Clyde's car at Whiskey Pete's
Check out the vehicle affectionately known as the "Bonnie and Clyde Death Car" at Whiskey Pete's just outside Vegas in Primm. The bullet-riddled 1934 Ford Deluxe in which the gangster duo met their demise is proudly on display in the casino. As the signs around it are eager to point out, yes this is the real thing.
Fall in love at the Atrium Waterfall
Take a break from the action with a photo op at the waterfall atrium. You'll find it in the blurred lines of where the Venetian connects with the Palazzo. You've got a two-story-tall waterfall, the word "LOVE" spelled in 12-foot-tall ruby red steel letters, and usually a seasonal display of some sort.
Rock out to free concerts on Fremont Street
It's easy to catch a local band playing on one of three stages at the Fremont Street Experience at any given moment. That’s not to mention bigger acts that play for free in the summer. Past headliners have included 3 Doors Down, Bret Michaels, Joan Jett, and Melissa Etheridge.
Howl at the moon at Mystic Falls in Sam's Town
It's a few miles east of the Strip, but the locals love Mystic Falls, an indoor park at the Sam's Town casino with a wild west mountain theme. Walk among the trees and you'll hear the sounds of birds chirping, wolves howling, and a rolling waterfall. There are laser and light shows every other hour between 2pm and 10pm -- and the whole thing takes on a holiday theme during the winter.
Play a free game of pool at the Cosmopolitan
When you're wandering around trying to track down Secret Pizza on the third floor of the Cosmopolitan, keep your eyes peeled for a nearby pool table. It's free to play, so be cool about it and don't hog the thing all night long.
Drink on the house with Rock n' Roll Wine
Rock n’ Roll Wine holds free tastings every Thursday 6-8pm at a rotating list of locations around town. All you have to do is sign up for the list in advance. Their red and white blends are always offered but a few other surprises can show up as well.
Walk among the flowers at the Wynn Resort
The lobby of the Wynn Hotel is loaded with trees, plants, and elaborate colorful floral installations that include a 20-foot-tall hot air balloon and a 16-foot-wide carousel. It's not a destination as much as something to enjoy while on your way to somewhere else.
Browse the shops in Antique Alley downtown
Even if you don't buy anything, browsing the shops in Antique Alley provides plenty of entertainment. Wander around the Downtown Arts District and you'll come across a few kitschy Vegas-related knickknacks, and maybe even an authentic piece of history -- like the neon sign from the old Olympic Garden strip club at ReBar.
Get your nature on at the Flamingo
On the grounds of the Flamingo hotel, you’ll find a scenic wildlife habitat that’s home to exotic birds, turtles, and koi fish. There’s also a waterfall and an island in the center of it all with a collection of Chilean flamingos. It’s the easiest way to take a quick detour from the Strip and not feel like you’re in Sin City anymore.
Sample craft spirits at Spirits and Spice
Formerly known as Vom Fass, Spirits and Spice is a cool little spot in the Grand Canal Shoppes that sells its own in-house selection of wine and spirits from around the world. You can try samples from the kegs at any time while enjoying a quick interactive education on bourbon, Irish whiskey, Scotch, tequila, and anything else you may have questions about.
Surf the web without losing your connection
All MGM Resorts properties have free Wi-Fi access throughout public indoor and outdoor spaces -- and that's for everyone, not just hotel guests. If you walk directly from one of the company's resorts to another (from the Excalibur to the Luxor, for example), you won't even lose your connection. That means you're free to post to Facebook all day long without interruption.
Tap into your artistic side downtown
This artsy block party takes place, as the name suggests, on the first Friday of every month. It’s the perfect time to get familiar with the Downtown Arts District while checking out art exhibits, music, booze, food trucks, and girls in tank tops all in one place. There's no charge to enter.
Get a free cab ride and free entry to a strip club
Clubs like Crazy Horse III, Spearmint Rhino, and Treasures have complimentary limos that will not only pick you and your friends up for free, but also get you into the club for free. Why? Because they'd rather give you a ride than give taxi drivers a kickback for bringing you there. Generally, the limos will only offer a lift from a hotel or casino that's in the area of the Strip or downtown. There's no catch -- not even a drink minimum. Those lap dances however, will cost a few bucks.
Downsize to the Wynn's fountain show
From the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sands Avenue, you'll quickly spot a fountain show with lights and music in front of the Wynn. It's a whole lot smaller than what you'll see at the Bellagio, but the performances run nonstop.
Enjoy wine from Hearthstone's "private cellar"
Any day of the week is perfect to check out Hearthstone at the Red Rock Resort, but the Private Cellar events every Thursday night offer free pours from a featured winery 6-8pm. A few appetizers and surprises from the chef may even be passed around as well. RSVP in advance.
Watch (or avoid) the street performers
Just like Hollywood Boulevard and Times Square, Las Vegas has been overrun by street performers, either on the Strip or Fremont Street. Some have talent (like a few musicians, dancers, and magicians) while others just stand around in cheap-looking costumes. The "entertainment" is free to watch, but if you pose for a photo with one of them, a tip is expected.
Stretch out for a silent yoga session by the pool
Silent Savasana poolside yoga sessions are often held free at resorts like Green Valley Ranch, Red Rock Resort, and the Park MGM. Just show up with your mat and you'll be handed a set of headphones to hear the music and instructor wherever you choose to sit -- hence the "silent" part. Check the events page for details on which events are free.
Rest your feet with a tram ride on the Strip
If that long walk on the Strip is getting to be too much, there's three different trains to make the trek a little easier. One rides between Mandalay Bay and Excalibur, another rides between the Bellagio and Aria, while a third travels between Treasure Island and the Mirage. No charge. Just hop on board. Don't confuse any of these with the Las Vegas Monorail on the other side of the street, which can get a little pricey.
Stay dry watching an indoor water show
As if you couldn't get enough fountain shows in Vegas... check out the one inside the Miracle Mile Shops. Performances take place every hour 12-11pm, with lights, music, and colorful fog. It's kind of like watching rain indoors.
Ride a bike and shed some calories
Not your ordinary spinning class, XCYCLE at Boca Park is more like a party on a bike with music, lights, and fist-pumping instructors. Curious? The first class is on the house. (Ask for the "preview ride.") The shoes and everything you need are provided. Just show up in athletic gear and be ready to sweat.
Watch TV -- and complain about it
CBS Television City at the MGM Grand is a full research facility where you can watch an unaired pilot that's being considered by the network for an upcoming season. Give your feedback with the fate of future CBS programming in your hands. You can also take part in surveys and focus groups about television, internet, and music streaming habits. You'll be handed some vouchers and a bag of free stuff at the end. Sometimes you'll even get paid cash.
Relive rock history at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
The typical Hard Rock Cafe in any city usually has a few guitars and platinum records on the wall, but things get taken up a notch in Vegas. The lobby of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is like a walking tour through the history of music. Memorabilia includes a drum set from Def Leppard, clothes from Madonna and special exhibits dedicated to Journey, Imagine Dragons, and other acts who’ve headlined at The Joint theater. The hotel is being rebranded as a Virgin Hotel in 2019, but owner Richard Branson says he wants to keep the collection around.
Park for free on the Strip
This may seem odd for out-of-towners, but parking is a big deal in Las Vegas. It used to be free at every casino on the Strip, but those days are long gone. So enjoy free parking while you still can at the Venetian, Palazzo, Tropicana, Treasure Island, Planet Hollywood, Circus Circus, SLS, and Stratosphere. The Wynn shifted to paid parking, but reversed course a bit, and now waives the charge for hotel guests and those who spend at least $50 on property.
Feel the magic of a surreal art display in the desert
If you're speeding down Interstate 15 south of Vegas and you see some giant rainbow-colored rocks out in the middle of the desert, you're not hallucinating. That's a 25-foot-tall art installation known as Seven Magic Mountains. So take the next exit and doubleback for a color-filled photo session.
Pay respects to your favorite O.G. at the Flamingo
The Flamingo pays tribute to the mobster who built the resort, Bugsy Siegel, with an outdoor memorial. Although he was shot dead in Beverly Hills, some swear Siegel's ghost still haunts the property.
Hang out in old town Henderson
Last Friday, Just Add Water Street is a monthly outdoor festival in the classic Water Street district of Henderson. Taking place -- you guessed it -- on the last Friday of each month, the event runs 6-10pm with food trucks, bars, music, art, and celebrity chef demonstrations.
Snap a photo at you-know-where
You may be out of cash, but you still have your phone. So make your way to the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign and have your photo taken in front of the iconic landmark. There may be an Elvis impersonator or a dude in a Big Bird costume asking to pose with you -- or take the shot. But that means handing out a tip -- and suddenly, it's not free anymore, is it?
