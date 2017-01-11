Welcome to the Jungle: A Night With Guns N' Roses at the New Las Vegas Arena

"Do they have any songs that I would know?"

A petite girl with long flowing hair, a tiny purse, and a tight tube dress is sitting down at a table inside Hyde Lounge, the nightclub that wraps around the top level of the brand new T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Welcome to the jungle... and the new era of checking out a rock show in Sin City, where your admission ticket comes with bottle service -- if you're willing to pay for it.

The girl may not have been born when Guns N' Roses first hit in the late '80s, but she's here with a date who certainly was, and both are ready for a night of rock 'n' roll history to go along with an endless supply of vodka cranberries.