Sin City Specters: The Most Haunted Places in Las Vegas

Henderson

About 185 miles north of Las Vegas sits the small town of Goldfield, which is said to be the most haunted ghost town in Nevada. There's actually a piece of it -- a small house -- that was relocated to the Clark County Heritage Museum in Henderson. It was an antique store, and is now one of 20 restored buildings on the property. Another one is the Beckley House, which was originally in Downtown Las Vegas on 4th St. Some claim they've seen the image of a young girl roaming the home. However, curator Mark Hall-Patton says "There's no child who ever died there. There's no child who died next door to there, or under there, or on top of there." Is he telling the truth? Pay a visit and decide for yourself.