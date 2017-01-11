Everything Las Vegas Has That the Rest of the Country Needs

Zip lines between buildings

You can take the elevator up to the top of the Rio hotel and casino for the VooDoo Steakhouse, the VooDoo Nightclub and Lounge, or how about this... the VooDoo ZipLine! The cable runs about 400ft above the ground between the hotel's two towers, giving you some of the best views in Vegas.

Free parking in busy tourist areas

Las Vegas has enjoyed free parking on the Strip for years. That's recently changed, however, thanks to a newly introduced paid parking program from MGM Resorts for its hotels. But you can still park for free if you're a local (at least through the end of the year) or if you decide to pull over at a non-MGM Resorts property instead. Downtown parking lots near Fremont St usually charge but tend to be dirt cheap and offer validation discounts.