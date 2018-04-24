Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Las Vegas This Spring

Wynn Encore

It's hard to find a bigger event for connoisseurs of fine scotch in Las Vegas. The Whisky Experience is four days of events dedicated to the very best of the brown stuff. You'll meet distillers, master blenders, and other experts. The main event is the Nth Grand Tasting at the Wynn Encore Beethoven Ballroom with pourings of premium spirits -- including two ultra-rare "super pours" -- and food bites prepared by the Wynn culinary staff. And if you want to bring along a date who's just not into whisky, you can get a lower priced "companion ticket" that covers wine tastings instead.

Cost: Tickets begin at $295