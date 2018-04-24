Lifestyle

Everything You Absolutely Must Do in Las Vegas This Spring

Wet Republic
Wet Republic | Aaron Garcia

Spring means a lot of things in Las Vegas (including a shifting urban landscape), but one unmistakable aspect of living here is watching your schedule fill up with huge, unmissable activities and events as the seasons change -- be they pool parties, beer festivals, or Electric Daisy Carnival, which is coming to the Speedway in May, a little early this year. Before it gets here, though, there are equally insane spring break shenanigans, can't-miss specials, and delicious gumbo to eat all around town. You can have fun here at any price, so get your preferred smartphone app out and start logging dates and making plans. There's plenty to do in Sin City as the weather heats up.

MGM Wet Republic
Wet Republic Pool | MGM Wet Republic
Thursday - Saturday
Mar 1-31

Save on drinks during your spring break

Save on drinks during your spring break

Downtown
Two bars in the Fremont East district -- Commonwealth and Park on Fremont -- are encouraging savvy spring breakers to save a few bucks while they drink. Throughout the entire month of March, a buy-one-get-one-free deal is good for anyone with a valid college student ID on well drinks and draft beer. Just make sure you have a ride back to your hotel.
Cost: Prices vary
Friday
Mar 2

See all the best of Cirque on a single stage

See all the best of Cirque on a single stage
Mandalay Bay
If you have a hard time choosing which Cirque du Soleil show to check out in Las Vegas, One Night for One Drop might be your thing. The annual event -- which supports global access to safe drinking water -- brings together the best of the Strip's Cirque performers on one stage for one night only. This time around, the show will be at the Michael Jackson ONE Theatre at Mandalay Bay.
Cost: Tickets start at $125
Thursday
Mar 8

Sample rare Spanish wines with your dinner

Sample rare Spanish wines with your dinner
The Cosmopolitan
Rare wines will be offered during a one-night-only pairing dinner featuring Vega Sicilia. The rare vintages from the Spanish winery are being paired with some of the best cuisine at Jose Andres' Jaleo. You'll want to finish every sip of every glass. The dinner begins at 7pm.
Cost: $250 per person
Thursday
Mar 8

Get your fine art fix in one place

Get your fine art fix in one place
Forum Shops at Caesars
You've got four art galleries on the Terrace level of the Forum Shops at Caesars -- and now you've got a good excuse to check 'em all out at the same time. Magical Memories featuring Disney Fine Art, Gallery of Music and Art, Exclusive Collection Gallery, and SKYE Art Gallery are teaming up to host the first of what will be a series of art walks on the second Thursday of each month 7-9pm. Guests will browse the different galleries while enjoying food, drinks, performances, signings, and demonstrations. Note: this is a good cheap date.    
Cost: Free
Friday
Mar 9

Hit a true Vegas pool party as the season starts

Hit a true Vegas pool party as the season starts

On the Strip
Two weeks to the day after a rare snowfall in Vegas, the Strip's biggest pool parties are actually opening for business. Wet Republic at MGM Grand, Liquid at Aria, and Bare at the Mirage are all throwing weekend-long celebrations to welcome the rowdy spring and summer crowds. Your best bet may be Wet Republic, where the theme is "Champagne Season," so expect to get showered with it by servers in bikinis.
Cost: Tickets start at $10
Friday - Saturday
Mar 9-10

Shop like a queen for anything you could want

Shop like a queen for anything you could want
Southeast Valley
The holiday shopping season will be long gone, but a long-running urban-style pop-up market will return to Las Vegas as we inch closer to Spring. The Queen Bee Market takes over the Conference Center of Las Vegas for two days with artisanal vendors showcasing handmade items geared toward women. It's a great spot to pick up pretty much anything from clothes and artwork to vintage items and furniture.
Cost: Admission $5 (free for military and kids 12 and under)
Saturday
Mar 10

Get a taste of the new Park MGM for free

Get a taste of the new Park MGM for free
Monte Carlo (Park MGM)
The renovations continue to take shape as the Monte Carlo slowly transforms into the Park MGM -- which is one of the biggest things you can expect to happen all year. New restaurant Primrose is throwing a Garden Grill Party to officially launch its outdoor garden 12-6pm. Free and open to the public, guests will enjoy short rib ciabatta, corn, and shrimp from the open-fire grill as well as Provence-inspired cocktails and the restaurant's own exclusive beer from local brewery Crafthaus. 
Cost: Free admission
 
Saturday
Mar 10

Have gumbo at a coffee bar

Have gumbo at a coffee bar
Henderson
The chef known as the "Ragin Cajun" is taking over the Public Works coffee bar in downtown Henderson for a very special gumbo night. Chef Will Staten will serve his signature gumbo, rice, and jalapeño cornbread. There will be plenty of wine and beer to wash down the spicy meal.  
Cost: $25
Thursday
Mar 15

Celebrate St. Paddy's Day early with a Downtown block party

Celebrate St. Paddy's Day early with a Downtown block party
Downtown
The gathering of food trucks and live art known as Third Thursday on 3rd holds its first event of 2018. The block party lasts 6-9pm on Thirrd Street outside the Downtown Grand. In addition to five gourmet food trucks, the event will feature street games like cornhole, ping-pong, and Plinko for all you Price Is Right freaks. The party will also serve as an early St. Patrick's Day celebration with unlimited green beer offered for $20.    
Cost: Admission free
Thursday - Sunday
Mar 15-18

Drink beer, eat burgers, bet, watch basketball -- repeat

Drink beer, eat burgers, bet, watch basketball -- repeat
SLS Las Vegas
Umami Burger Beer Garden and Sports Book is hosting four days of viewing parties for March Madness with open bar packages, hosted food packages and prize giveaways. In addition to having awesome burgers and an outdoor beer garden, there's also an in-house betting counter. In other words, there's really no reason to leave.   
Cost: Packages start at $50 per person
Friday
Mar 16

Experience the greatness that is Tape Face

Experience the greatness that is Tape Face
Harrah's
It's time to get familiar with Tape Face -- a former street performer from New Zealand who does a silent take on stand-up comedy with a strip of tape across his mouth. It's a little weird, a little creepy, and a lot of fun. His new Las Vegas residency gets underway at a brand-new custom-built showroom dubbed the House of Tape.
Cost: Tickets begin at $66
Friday
Mar 16

Sip fine tequila at a luxe Border Grill pairing dinner

Sip fine tequila at a luxe Border Grill pairing dinner
Mandalay Bay
Border Grill hosts a special multi-course dinner at 9pm featuring pairings of from Casa Noble organic tequila. Executive chef Mike Minor will put together a menu that includes hamachi crudo, Colorado lamb chops, duck carnitas, and other tasty bites.
Cost: $80 per person
Saturday
Mar 24

Kick off pool season with drinks, models, and an amazing view

Kick off pool season with drinks, models, and an amazing view
W Las Vegas
The rooftop pool at W Las Vegas (the hotel-within-a-hotel at SLS Las Vegas) is kicking off pool season with a launch party 12-5pm. Enjoy the views from the WET Deck with cocktail deals, music from DJ Axis, a gift bags for the first 50 people, and a small army of models to make sure the scenery is the best it can possibly be. 
Cost: Free Admission with an RSVP to rsvp.wlasvegas@whotels.com

 
Friday - Saturday
Mar 16-17

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day by our own Brooklyn Bridge

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day by our own Brooklyn Bridge
New York-New York
It's St. Patrick's Day in Las Vegas. Just walk down the Strip, and you'll quickly find someone eager to throw green beer your way. But our favorite place to party is at the annual two-day Celtic Feis celebration outside the New York-New York resort. The bash includes food by Nine Fine Irishmen, live performers, all kinds of booze, and a pipe band parade that begins at The Park outdoor promenade around the corner and will end at the Brooklyn Bridge replica.
Cost: $10
Thursday
Mar 22

Toast to the equinox with a special menu at Boteco

Toast to the equinox with a special menu at Boteco
Henderson
A three-course spring equinox tasting menu is being served 6-8pm with food inspired by the Provencal region of France -- including a main course of Jidori chicken with hand-picked organic vegetables. Drinks-wise, it's even better; wine is included in the price, featuring Provencal and Burgundy selections.
Cost: $65 per person
Friday - Saturday
Mar 23-24

Pack a stadium to crown a new Monster Jam champion

Pack a stadium to crown a new Monster Jam champion
Sam Boyd Stadium
Here's another reason to love Las Vegas -- it's home to the biggest monster truck event of the year. Thousands will pack Sam Boyd Stadium over two days for Monster Jam World Finals XIX as massive trucks jump, smash, crash, and even do a flip or two on a dirt track. It's all about deciding who is really the best of the best. Come early each day for the "Pit Party" -- an interactive fan festival with more than 100 Monster Jam trucks, exhibits, games, autograph sessions and other interactive activities.
Cost: Tickets start at $56
Saturday
Mar 24

Join the local March for Our Lives protest

Join the local March for Our Lives protest

Demand action from lawmakers in this march to end gun violence and mass shootings in schools. Children and families will be out en masse across the country, so if you feel strongly about this particular issue, show your support. The march in Vegas starts at the Smith Center at 10am. Also keep in mind that HeadCount is registering voters at several of the events around the country. Lyft is even offering free rides to make sure you don't miss it.
Cost: Free
Great Vegas Festival
Great Vegas Festival | Fred Morledge
Wednesday - Saturday
Apr 4-7

Drink great scotch over 4 delicious tasting days

Drink great scotch over 4 delicious tasting days
Wynn Encore
It's hard to find a bigger event for connoisseurs of fine scotch in Las Vegas. The Whisky Experience is four days of events dedicated to the very best of the brown stuff. You'll meet distillers, master blenders, and other experts. The main event is the Nth Grand Tasting at the Wynn Encore Beethoven Ballroom with pourings of premium spirits -- including two ultra-rare "super pours" -- and food bites prepared by the Wynn culinary staff. And if you want to bring along a date who's just not into whisky, you can get a lower priced "companion ticket" that covers wine tastings instead.
Cost: Tickets begin at $295
Thursday
Apr 5

Laugh your butt off at the Comedy Cellar moving west

Laugh your butt off at the Comedy Cellar moving west
The Rio
After nearly four decades, New York's famous Comedy Cellar is opening its first West Coast location at the Rio -- with a brick and stained glass decor that matches the design of the original. The debut night features Mo Amer, Kyle Dunnigan, Jessica Kirson, and Nathan McIntosh. Instead of following the familiar format of openers and headliners, the stage will feature four or five strong acts all doing their best 15-20 minutes.   
Cost: Tickets begin at $45
Saturday
Apr 7

Try every craft beer you can at Great Vegas Beer Festival

Try every craft beer you can at Great Vegas Beer Festival
Downtown
If you like the idea of more than 500 craft beers in one place, the Great Vegas Beer Festival is the thing for you. The afternoon tasting covers more than four blocks of Downtown with more than a hundred local, regional, and national breweries represented. In between chugs of beer, you can check out plenty of food, a karaoke stage, silent disco, and a "Pretzel Brewtique" that take those pretzel necklaces to a whole new level.  
Cost: Tickets start at $40
Saturday
Apr 14

Score unlimited sips of wine at UNLVino

Score unlimited sips of wine at UNLVino
Downtown
Servings of food, spirits, and wine -- especially wine -- will be handed out this fundraiser for UNLV students that's been around for 44 years. This time around, the event is consolidated down to one night at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health -- with pours offered both indoors and outdoors 7-11pm.   
Cost: Tickets start at $100
Friday
Apr 20

Celebrate legalized marijuana in Las Vegas

Celebrate legalized marijuana in Las Vegas
West Valley
Check the date... you know what that means. The+Source is hosting a block party to celebrate the first 4/20 in which recreational weed is legal in Nevada. There will be pop-ups from vendors, giveaways, and a chance to win 1 pound (yikes) of marijuana. The dispensary is also offering specials on your favorite bud all week long.  
Cost: Admission free
Friday - Saturday
Apr 20-28

Catch ZZ Top on any of these 5 nights

Catch ZZ Top on any of these 5 nights
The Venetian
Need to hear "Sharp Dressed Man" in a more intimate setting? ZZ Top is setting up shop in Las Vegas for a five-night mini-residency at the Venetian Theatre. It's a great way to see an iconic rock band (and their beards) up-close and personal.
Cost: Tickets start at $59
Saturday
Apr 21

Cook lunch how Frank Sinatra would want it

Cook lunch how Frank Sinatra would want it

Wynn Encore
Sinatra (the Italian restaurant named after the performer) is holding an interactive class to show exactly how to prepare handmade pasta and other dishes Frank's way. Executive chef Luke Palladino will be joined by Sinatra's granddaughter, singer AJ Lambert, to share a few stories and secrets behind the dishes. The demonstration begins at 12pm, followed by lunch.
Cost: $175 per person
Beer & Sear brunch
Beer & Sear brunch | Searsucker
Thursday - Sunday
May 10-13

Stuff your face at our biggest culinary fest, Uncork'd

Stuff your face at our biggest culinary fest, Uncork'd

Multiple locations
The biggest culinary festival of the year in Las Vegas features four days of dinners and special events hosted by an army of celebrity chefs. Highlights this year include a Hell's Kitchen VIP Experience by Gordon Ramsay; a Mother's Day brunch with Giada De Laurentiis; the ultimate steak and eggs breakfast at Cut by Wolfgang Puck; a classic Italian dinner by the family behind Rao's; and sushi personally prepared by Nobu Matsuhisa. Something totally different this year -- a sunset clambake poolside at The Cosmopolitan. Of course, if you want to try a little bit of everything, there's the signature Grand Tasting by the pool at Caesars Palace.
Cost: Tickets start at $115
Friday - Sunday
May 18-20

Camp at Electric Daisy Carnival

Camp at Electric Daisy Carnival
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
The country's biggest electronic dance music festival arrives a little bit earlier this year, moving from summer to spring to avoid scorching hot temperatures. The crazy lights, futuristic decor, carnival rides, and DJs like Tiesto, Zedd, Diplo, and Kygo will all still be there, performing to more than 100,000 fans dressed in their skimpy neon best. But one thing that's new this year: a campground area. Yes, you can avoid that back-and-forth commute to your hotel on the Strip and actually live at EDC for a few days.
Cost: Festival passes begin at $355
Saturday
May 19

Have beer for brunch at Searsucker

Have beer for brunch at Searsucker
Caesars Palace
A "Beer and Sear" brunch is being offered at Searsucker 11am-2:30pm. Food stations throughout the restaurant will serve hamachi tostadas, Mexican poutine, house-cured salmon Benedict, and other fun bites with the perfect brew to match. Make a point to try chef Stephen LaSala's infamous tacos.
Cost: $55 per person

Rob Kachelriess has been writing about Las Vegas for Thrillist for more than four years. His work has also recently appeared in Travel + Leisure, Vegas Seven, David Magazine, Vegas Magazine, and Luxury Estates International's seasonal publication. All he wants is a CrazyShake for Christmas. Follow him on Twitter @rkachelries.