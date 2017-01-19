Vegas Mob Stories From the Lawyer (and Former Mayor) Who Defended Them

Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal and his exploding car

"You wouldn't call him Lefty to his face," says Goodman of Frank Rosenthal -- a casino executive who secretly ran the Stardust and other properties on behalf of the Chicago mafia. "He was a genius and the first to develop the race and sports books in Nevada as we know them today." Goodman represented Rosenthal for years. "He was a jack of all trades and a master of some. If he was walking in the casino and saw a cigarette butt on the floor, he'd pick it up himself and put it in the ashtray -- and then fire the person whose job it was to pick it up in the first place."

Goodman calls Rosenthal his primary client in fighting the so called "Black Book" of people excluded from entering casinos. "The state would place people in this book. There was no due process whatsoever. It was the Mark of Cain, because once you got in that book, you didn't get out until you died." Anyone on the list was prohibited from stepping foot anywhere on casino property. "I thought it was a very un-American way of doing business and I challenged it. Sometimes I won. Sometimes I lost."