Lifestyle

Your Guide to Every Las Vegas Nightclub, Based on the Music You'll Be Dancing To

By Published On 01/18/2017 By Published On 01/18/2017
Las Vegas Club
Hakkasan | Al Powers

Trending

related

Hacks to Make Your Tiny NYC Apartment Seem Bigger (Yes, It's Possible)

related

If You've Bought Milk Since 2003, You May Be Owed Up to $70

related

In Bed With Gigi Engle: Can You Ever Take Back Cheating?

related

Stay Out Late During Inauguration Week at These 13 DC Bars and Restaurants

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why the Hell Did Humans Evolve to Be Ticklish?

related

The Unspoiled Caribbean Paradise More People Should Visit

related

Restaurant Customers Who Deserve a Table in Hell

Las Vegas is dominated by nightclubs -- usually found in the lobby of every big resort on the Strip. Each one is a prime destination for being seen, hooking up, and paying way too much for a Jack and Coke. But they're also the best places to check out your favorite music and dance the night/morning away. So here's a little help for when you plan your next big night out and want to make sure that of all the things you have to deal with, not hearing your favorite tunes isn’t one of them.

Related

related

All the Stereotypes You'll See in Las Vegas

related

Inside LV's New Park Theater Where There's Not a Bad Seat in the House

related

Enter the Lucky Dragon, Vegas' Newest Casino on the Strip

related

All the Stereotypes You'll See in Las Vegas
Omnia
Al Powers

Omnia

Caesars Palace

The music you'll be dancing to: It may depend on which part of the club you happen to be drinking your vodka cranberry in. The main room specializes in electronic music with residencies by Calvin Harris and Kaskade. Other big names on the roster include Zedd and Afrojack. The smaller Heart of Omnia is open-format, while the outdoor terrace throws in some top 40 to round things out.
Why you'll also want to party here: The aforementioned terrace is a long patio that offers some fresh air and a perfect mid-level view of the Strip. But you'll want to stick around indoors for a while to check out the massive fancy chandelier that hovers from the ceiling and moves to the music.

XS
Danny Mahoney

XS

Wynn Encore

The music you'll be dancing to: Lots of EDM with big name DJs like Major Lazer, Skrillex, and Diplo performing regularly.  
Why you'll also want to party here: An indulgent atmosphere, with real gold lining the walls and a crowded dance floor surrounded by VIP tables. Step outside for a little more breathing room and a pool that welcomes partiers during the weekly Sunday NightSwim events during the summer.

Jewel
Tony Tran

Jewel

Aria

The music you'll be dancing to: Open less than a year, Jewel has seen the likes of Drake, The Chainsmokers, Zedd, and Steve Aoki take to the stage. Lots of pop and lots of EDM.
Why you'll also want to party here: A modern layout and design with LED lights and images that pulsate with the rhythm of the music. There are also five distinct VIP rooms. All have a great view overlooking the dance floor and each has been given a theme (like sports for "The G.O.A.T.," and vintage speakeasy for "The Blind Tiger").

Hakkasan
Al Powers

Hakkasan

MGM Grand

The music you'll be dancing to: Lots of electronic, with big names like Tiësto and Steve Aoki doing regular shows. The smaller Ling Ling Club hosts open-format DJs each night, while the Ling Ling Lounge (keep 'em straight) is more on the mellow side but will still throw out some '90s and hip-hop.
Why you'll also want to party here: Hakkasan is big, loud, and scattered over multiple levels, so be ready to hike up and down a few stairs. There's plenty of space in the main room, but the smaller Ling Ling Club one floor below is good for a less chaotic atmosphere. The Ling Ling Lounge is more suited for sipping drinks than dancing.

related

Rent Your Own Racetrack, Drink a $10k Cocktail, and Other Amazing Ways to Splurge in Las Vegas

related

Inside LV's New Park Theater Where There's Not a Bad Seat in the House
Marquee
Courtesy of Marquee

Marquee

The Cosmopolitan

The music you'll be dancing to: EDM and top 40. While there are plenty of celebrity guests for special events, you're more likely to come here for a wild party than famous DJs.
Why you'll also want to party here: A number of different rooms keep things interesting, including a "library" and a fun circular dance floor. There's also a pool that stays open during the cold winter months thanks to a temporary dome that's built on top.  

1 OAK
Courtesy of 1 OAK

1 OAK

The Mirage

The music you'll be dancing to: Open-format DJs and a diverse calendar that features live performances, hip-hop, and top 40 hits.
Why you'll also want to party here: While not quite as notorious as its LA counterpart, 1 OAK can be a good place for celebrity sightings. It's a favorite of the Kardashians and almost-Kardashians like Scott Disick and Blac Chyna.

Surrender
Tony Tran

Surrender

Wynn Encore

The music you'll be dancing to: Lots of EDM -- including dirty house from Chuckie and the radio hits of DJ Snake.
Why you'll also want to party here: The room in front of the DJ booth is relatively small and usually packed. It's the spacious pool area behind it that's the real draw at Surrender. There's plenty of room to get as close to (or as far away from) the pounding music as you like -- along with a few bars and even some gaming tables.

Tao
Brenton Ho

Tao

Venetian

The music you'll be dancing to: Tao seems to play more top 40 and pop hits than some of the other big clubs, but retains an open-format mentality that can mix things up and take you by surprise. Especially when you explore the different rooms (and DJs) scattered throughout the venue. On big nights you may see a DJ set by Snoop Dogg or live performances by rap acts like Ty Dolla $ign or Juicy J.  
Why you'll also want to party here: With a pool upstairs and an Asian restaurant downstairs, Tao tends to stay busy and is one of the more versatile clubs on the Strip. Bathtubs filled with rose petals line the entranceway, and while the outdoor balcony could be just a little bit bigger, it still gives you a chance to escape the music and grab a breather while overlooking Las Vegas Blvd.

related

The 20 Best Date Spots in Las Vegas

related

Enter the Lucky Dragon, Vegas' Newest Casino on the Strip
Drai's
Tony Tran

Drai's

The Cromwell

The music you'll be dancing to: R&B -- and lots of it. Drai's has seen Chris Brown and The Weeknd play residencies within the past year and hosted special appearances from Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar. In between the big acts, the DJs will mix things up with EDM and top 40 -- and just to be completely different, Drai's signed spoof hair metal band Steel Panther to a series of dates.
Why you'll also want to party here: The most sweeping view of Las Vegas from any night club can be found here -- and it's not even close. One half of the club is indoors. The other half is out by the pool -- surrounded by towering palm trees and the neon marquees of the Strip. It's hard to find a better makeout spot.

Hyde Bellagio
Courtesy of Hyde Bellagio

Hyde Bellagio

Bellagio

The music you'll be dancing to: It varies by night but usually a mix of top 40, EDM, and hip-hop. Name DJs can range from Lil Jon to reality TV star Brody Jenner.
Why you'll also want to party here: The cozy club is a little short on space, so unless you have a table, things are going to be tight on the dance floor. But there's an awesome open-air view of the Bellagio fountains and regular XIV Vegas Sessions costume parties with themed outfits and Champagne showers. The club is more of a lounge earlier in the night and serves up half-price bottles of vino on Wine Wednesdays. A sister Hyde nightclub can be found on the top level of the T-Mobile Arena, playing dance music after big events -- whether it's a UFC fight or a Bon Jovi concert. 

Foxtail
Powers Imagery

Foxtail

SLS Las Vegas

The music you'll be dancing to: Lil Wayne and Nick Jonas have performed here as special guests in recent months. The club leans towards pop hits and top 40 but mixes in plenty of R&B and EDM from the regular DJs.
Why you'll also want to party here: The giant birdcages with dancers inside are pretty cool, and one end of the club spills out onto the Foxtail pool area, allowing you to continue the party underneath the stars -- and underneath the windows of some possibly annoyed hotel guests at the SLS.

LAX LUXOR
Powers Imagery

LAX

Luxor

The music you'll be dancing to: Throwback Thursdays features music from the '80s and '90s -- as well as guest performers and celebrity hosts like Mary J. Blige. You'll still get plenty of R&B on the other nights as well as electronic and top 40.   
Why you'll also want to party here: The club has been around a while, so it invested in some much-needed upgrades in 2016, including a new lighting and sound system -- as well as LED screens around the DJ booth. Hang around the lobby long enough and you'll usually see VIP hosts handing out passes. It's a great way to get the night started in Vegas without spending too much cash -- or waiting in a line that's too long.   

related

Bottoms Up: The 15 Best Cocktail Bars in Las Vegas

related

Rent Your Own Racetrack, Drink a $10k Cocktail, and Other Amazing Ways to Splurge in Las Vegas
Intrigue Wynn
Barbara Kraft

Intrigue

Wynn

The music you'll be dancing to: Open less than a year, Intrigue lives up to its name with special guest performers that often show up announced (Kesha, Tinashe) and some who don't (Ne-Yo, Deadmau5). The idea is to keep you guessing, although regular DJs have included Diplo and Marshmello.
Why you'll also want to party here: The outdoor waterfall and pond make Intrigue one of the most beautiful clubs in Vegas, although it's a bit on the small side. Thirty-six movie projectors paint the venue with colors and patterns that change from one night to the next. The Living Room is a "club within a club" that feels like a cool retro apartment for VIPs. Make friends with the right person and check it out.

The Bank
Courtesy of The Bank

The Bank

Bellagio

The music you'll be dancing to: An open-format lineup of DJs that aren't the biggest names in the world, but will tend to mix in plenty of house and hip-hop.
Why you'll also want to party here: If you find Hyde Bellagio is a little too busy, this under-the-radar club is a good alternative in the same resort. It doesn't get as much hype but offers some style and fun with a rectangular room flanked by stairs -- almost like you're dancing inside an M.C. Escher drawing. The Bank stays busy with the industry crowd on Sunday nights.

Light Mandalay Bay
Al Powers

Light

Mandalay Bay

The music you'll be dancing to: A mix of EDM, hip-hop, and whatever the regular performers come up with. They include house favorites Disclosure and Morgan Page, as well as Baauer -- the guy responsible for the "Harlem Shake." You'll also see rap and R&B acts like Tyga and Nas.
Why you'll also want to party here: The special effects are designed to overwhelm the senses, including a massive floor-to-ceiling LED screen behind the DJ booth.

Chateau
Courtesy of Chateau

Chateau

Paris Las Vegas

The music you'll be dancing to: Top 40 music designed for bachelorette parties on the prowl and guys looking to get lucky. Shaq has played a DJ set here at least twice. Yes, that Shaq.
Why you'll also want to party here: The dance floor and bar are a bit no-frills, but the rooftop patio is phenomenal, nestled under the Paris casino's replica of the Eiffel Tower and an open-air view of Las Vegas Blvd two stories below.

Sign up here for our daily Vegas email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in town.

Rob Kachelriess is a former television news producer who has been writing about Las Vegas in Thrillist for more than three years. He was Managing Editor for Vegas2LA Magazine and his work has recently appeared in Vegas Seven and Vegas Magazine. He is wondering if he should have been a DJ instead of a writer. Follow him on Twitter @rkachelriess.

1. OMNIA Nightclub 3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

Omnia spans multiple stories and incorporates a lounge, high-energy main room and mezzanine, and a breathtaking rooftop garden that showcases panoramic views of the Strip. The focal point of the nightclub is the gigantic kinetic LED chandelier that ascends, descends, and morphs with the beat of the music. The Heart of Omnia lounge boasts antique brass, mirrored panels, and velvet curtains, making for a haven amidst the club’s otherwise chaotic atmosphere.

2. XS Nightclub 3121 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

Palm trees, pools and parties await you in a gold-plated, mirrored interior at Winn’s premiere nightclub XS. With table service both indoors and outdoors to serve the 100 VIP tables spread throughout, you can expect lines at one of Vegas’s most indulgent and most beloved nightclubs to be snake far beyond the door. When you’re ready to escape the dance floor (and its EDM soundtrack), try your hand at one of the poolside blackjack tables outdoors. But don’t spend it all -- you’ll need a hefty chunk of change to close out that bar tab.

3. JEWEL Nightclub 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158 (Strip)

Located in Aria Resort & Casino, JEWEL is smaller than the mega-clubs you'll find along the Strip, but it still turns up with the best of them, offering an LED-lit space with bottle service, attentive staff, and big-name DJs ranging from Drake to Steve Aoki to the Chainsmokers. Because JEWEL is more compact, it tends to get pretty cramped in its bi-level space (both the balcony and dance floor offer prime views of the DJ, though), so if you're looking for some breathing room, the move is to request a table for your group, particularly in one of the five themed VIP rooms up top.

4. Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant and Nightclub 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

If you like world-famous DJs (Tiesto, Steve Aoki, Calvin Harris), eating exquisite Cantonese food, and imbibing specialty cocktails, odds are you'll love Hakkasan Las Vegas. You can sip on a wide variety of mezcals alongside Japanese whiskies, and the cocktails themselves are often works of art, including the longtime favorite Smoky Negroni, which blends Ransom Old Tom gin, vermouth, and Campari with Grand Marnier infused with smoke. Thirteen flights are also available that showcase whiskey, rum, and other high-end spirits.

5. Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

No Vegas club handles the day-to-night transition quite like Marquee. The premiere spot at The Cosmopolitan is notorious for its dayclub, an exclusive adult oasis you’ll likely recognize for its crystal blue swimming pool with bikini-decked bodies packed like sardines. After guests have successfully dehydrated themselves in the daylight hours (thanks to both sun and cocktails), they can celebrate round two at Marquee’s nightclub, where international house music DJs have year-round residencies. If EDM isn’t your thing, snag a seat in The Library, an elite drinking lounge complete with leather armchairs and pool tables.

6. 1 OAK 3400 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

Short for “one of a kind,” nightclub 1 OAK brings a unique combination of art, fashion, and celebrity to The Mirage. Although its moniker is slightly misleading (there are also locations in LA and NYC), 1 OAK offers an incomparable nightlife experience, from surprise performances by up-and-coming musical talent to celebrity appearances. Beats span hip-hop, Top 40, and house jams, but what 1 OAK lacks in discriminating music tastes, it makes up for in a strict dress code. Attire is necessarily “upscale chic,” and you’re warned that all entrance is at the discretion of the bouncer. Best of luck to you and yours.

7. Surrender 3121 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

You'll want to dress to impress at this lavish after-hours club at the Wynn Resort, where you can hit the 5,000sqft dance floor for guest appearances from DJs like Diplo and Will.I.Am. It usually gets pretty packed in front of the DJ booth, so if you're looking for some air, head to the spacious pool area behind it, which has become the real draw at Surrender anyway. There's plenty of room underneath the tall palm trees there (and at the extra bar areas and gaming tables) to get as far away from the pounding music as you like and kick back with friends and cocktails.

8. TAO Nightclub 3355 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

Located in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, this Asian bistro meets nightlife hotspot is a staple on the Strip, offering -- perhaps unexpectedly -- excellent Chinese, Japanese, and Thai small plates in its extravagant restaurant downstairs (and we mean "extravagant" -- bathtubs full of rose petals line the entranceway and a giant Buddha statue supervises your dinner) and a rotating lineup of DJs in its multi-room nightclub upstairs. You'll feel like a celebrity (and possibly bump into some) as you bounce from one swanky room to the next, getting down to top-40 hits and, on certain nights, special acts that have included Snoop Dogg.

9. Drai’s 3595 South Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

You're in for tons of R&B and hip-hop at swanky nightclub Drai's, which has hosted both residencies and special appearances from the likes of The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, and Kendrick Lamar. In between those big acts, DJs will mix things up between EDM and top-40 hits. One half of the club is indoors, where you'll find plenty of luxurious leather decor, and the other is out by the pool, surrounded by towering palm trees and the many neon marquees on the Strip. Not to mention, Drai's boasts the most sweeping views of Las Vegas that make for a perfect dancing backdrop.

10. Hyde Bellagio 3600 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

A legendary Vegas nightclub, Hyde Bellagio is on the cozier side at 10,000sqft, so unless you have a table, things are going to be intimate on the dance floor, where you can get down to a solid mix of top-40 hits, EDM, and hip-hop. The open-air view of the famous Bellagio fountains makes up for the smaller space, and regular costume parties with themed outfits and champagne showers step up the club's game, too. You can expect DJs ranging from Lil Jon to Brody Jenner, as well as multiple bottle-service packages. Come earlier in the night and it'll feel more like a lounge than a club, if that's the scene you're craving.

11. Foxtail 2535 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

At upscale nightclub Foxtail, you'll be dancing to the sounds of special guest performers like Lil Wayne and Nick Jonas, plus a mix of pop hits, R&B, and EDM spun by house DJs. There are giant birdcages with dancers inside, which add an eccentric and whimsical feel to the lavish space, and one end of the club spills out onto the Foxtail pool area, allowing you to continue the party underneath the stars. Foxtail is more intimate than other nightclubs in the area, spanning just 8,000sqft, but it packs in plenty of style into its small space, sporting 28 VIP tables, elaborate chandeliers, LED screens, and vibrant street art.

12. LAX Nightclub 3900 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119 (Strip)

This swanky, 26,000sqft bastion of nightlife offers everything from throwback '80s and '90s music to guest DJs blasting EDM to celebrity hosts like Mary J. Blige spinning R&B. Housed at Luxor Hotel & Casino, LAX has been around for decades, but it's invested in plenty of upgrades over the years, including top-notch lighting and sound systems, LED screens around the DJ booth, and lavish leather furniture. Pro tip: Hang around the lobby long enough and you'll typically see hosts handing out passes for the elevated VIP area -- a luxurious way to get the night started without spending too much cash or waiting in a line that's too long.

13. Intrigue Nightclub 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Situated in Paradise, Intrigue lives up to its mysterious nightclub name by keeping you guessing with performers that sometimes show up announced (Kesha, Tinashe) and some who often don't (Ne-Yo, Deadmau5). Beyond those special guests, there are regular DJs including Diplo and Marshmello, and music tends to rotate between EDM and hip-hop. The venue -- kept vibrant by 36 movie projectors that paint the walls with changing colors and patterns -- makes up for its relatively smaller size with an outdoor oasis featuring a waterfall, pond, and a free cotton candy machine for that extra sugar rush to get you through the late hours. Some nights, you'll even be treated to complimentary pizza or ice cream.

14. The Bank Nightclub 3600 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

If you find Hyde Bellagio is a little too packed, this under-the-radar nightclub is a fun alternative right in the same resort. It doesn't get as much hype as Hyde, but offers plenty of style, drinks, and dancing inside its lavish, crystal-laden space decked out with chandeliers. You're in for an open-format lineup of DJs that may not be the biggest names out there, but they're always reliable for upbeat sets that, unlike most clubs on the Strip, don't focus solely on EDM. Instead, hip-hop -- both old-school and contemporary -- takes center stage (literally).

15. Light Nightclub 3950 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119 (Strip)

Inspired by Cirque Du Soleil, Light offers a similarly creative and experimental take on Strip entertainment: smoke and mirrors, people hanging from ropes, and DJ sets from Skrillex are just the beginning at this laboratory of Vegas nightlife. A massive floor-to-ceiling LED screen behind the DJ booth stimulates your senses, and a mix of EDM and hip-hop gets you moving on the dance floor. When it comes to performers, house favorites range from Disclosure, Morgan Page, and Baauer (the guy responsible for the "Harlem Shake") to rap and R&B acts like Tyga and Nas.

16. Chateau Nightclub 3655 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (Strip)

A nightlife triple-threat, Chateau gives you the option to dance the night away in its club, take the party outdoors to its second-story terrace, or head to its Versailles-style, open-air rooftop gardens nestled under the Paris Casino's replica of the Eiffel Tower. Who can refuse panoramic views of the Strip from a VIP cabana? On the dance floor, you'll be getting down to Top 40 hits that keep Chateau's frequent bachelorette parties happy. Oh, and Shaq has played a DJ set here. More than once. Yes, Shaq, as in Shaquille O'Neal.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Locally Owned Businesses Las Vegans Should Support in 2017

related

READ MORE
Enter the Lucky Dragon, Vegas' Newest Casino on the Strip

related

READ MORE
Las Vegas' Most Beautiful Photos of 2016

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like