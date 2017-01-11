How to Party Like a VIP in Las Vegas… According to a Real VIP

"We've had parties that started on a Friday and ended on a Sunday."

Manny Kess knows how to have fun in Las Vegas -- without limits. The VIP host is the founder of The Kess Group, and counts world-famous DJs, athletes, pop singers, movie stars, and even royal families among his clients.

"For one baseball player's bachelor party, we had stripper poles brought to the suite," he recalls. "Instead of having to leave and go to the strip club, we brought the strip club to them."

Kess estimates his company hosted two-thirds of the Super Bowl Champion Denver Broncos over the summer at some point.

"When Von Miller came in with his friends and family, he just wanted to go to pool parties. Marquee had Wiz Khalifa hosting, and he wanted to hang out with him, so we made sure we got him the cabana next to Wiz. They got to interact, hang out, and have a good time."



But not every customer is a celebrity. People who reach out to Kess are often part of birthday parties, conventions, or corporate groups in town for business.