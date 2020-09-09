How to Support Las Vegas Latino-Owned Businesses Right Now

Retail and other businesses

When patronizing Latino businesses, it’s easy to pick up on the commitment to community and shared prosperity among employees.”I believe that diversity in the workplace is vital to a healthy culture,” says hair stylist and business owner Kelly Cardenas. “Diversity in mindset, belief system, background, and upbringing will help you as an organization to alleviate blind spots.” Much of that diversity is felt in the shops, boutiques and markets throughout the valley.

ApronTie

Downtown/Online

Cooking at home is one of the best things you can do to practice social distancing. When in the kitchen, try an ApronTie -- a new invention by Puerto Rican chef (and Strip veteran) Jean Paul Labadie that makes it more comfortable to wear an apron.

How to support: Online orders begin at $13

La Bonita

Valleywide

The largest homegrown Hispanic grocery chain in Las Vegas has seven stores across the valley, including a new one in Henderson. Each location has an in-house butcher shop, bakery, and juice bar, plus a taqueria for meals to go.

How to support: Visit in store or shop online with the option of curbside pickup.

Boutique Aztlan

Town Square

Antonia “Toni” Alicia moved from San Diego to Las Vegas to open a boutique where everything is imported from Mexico -- leather bags, leather sandals, clothing, accessories, home items, and more.

How to support: Shop online, buy a gift card, or come in and browse during your next visit to Town Square.

Broadacres Marketplace

North Las Vegas

This large outdoor flea market has its own unique energy. Between the local Hispanic vendors, lively entertainment, and busy food stalls, it's probably the most authentic shopping experience for the Mexican-American community in Las Vegas.

How to support: Visit Friday night or Saturday/Sunday all day long (entrance fee is $1-2).

Buttercup Baby Co.

Town Square

This charming shop for parents sells clothes and supplies for newborns. Everything from clothes to car seats and cribs -- all with a touch of modern design.

How to support: Shop in person, buy online, or set up a gift registry.

Cardenas Market

Valleywide

This California grocery chain has a strong Vegas presence. The kitchen department offers a wide variety of meals to go, from tamales and ceviche to birria stew and tripas (intestines for the adventurers).

How to support: Look up the specials in the local circular and shop at one of four Las Vegas locations.

Flor de Liz Guior

Spring Valley

Flor de Liz Guior runs a self-titled fashion brand with husband Jack Guior. The duo specializes in unique custom designed evening wear for an enviable one-of-a-kind look.

How to support: Browse the latest collection or book a one-hour consultation for $100 (applied toward the final order).

Gama Bakery & Cakes

Silverado Ranch

One of the top Mexican bakeries in town has a little bit of everything: colorfully decorated cakes, pan dulce (Mexican pastries), and even a few savory items like tamales and toasts. Whatever you buy, add on a doughnut.

How to support: Choose a pastry or cake from the display case, but give plenty of advance time for custom requests.

Garden Infusions

Silverado Ranch

To reap the benefits of cannabis with minimal THC, venture to Garden Infusions near Henderson, where Rosario Pegueros is known to have some of the best organic CBD formulations in all of Las Vegas.

How to support: Browse online to order oils, extracts, soaps, and other products -- or contact the shop directly to request a custom infusion.



Grail Storm

Town Square

The quirky specialty shop sells sneakers, athletic wear -- and just to mix things up a bit -- toy collectibles. This is your place for high-demand items like Jordans and Yeezys.

How to support: Shop in person, browse items online, or inquire about a consignment agreement.



Juan Muniz

Valleywide/Online

Juan Muniz is an illustrator and toy designer. He's most notable work is drafting the “Golden Misfits” caricatures for the Vegas Golden Knights and collaborating with Gwen Stefani on a mural for her charity work with Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.

How to support: Follow Muniz on Instagram for the latest on his projects.

Justin Favela

Valleywide/Online

Justin Favela is a local artist and host of the Latinos Who Lunch podcast. His work is often influenced by Latino and LGBTQ culture with exhibits and installations commissioned throughout the country.

How to support: Keep up to date on Instagram, buy the Latinos Who Lunch coloring book for $15, or if you need a break from Vegas, visit Favela’s Puente Nuevo exhibit at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kelly Cardenas Salon

West Valley

Kelly Cardenas started his own eponymous hair salon in Las Vegas before opening others in Chicago and Carlsbad. In building a national brand, he's become a podcast host, author, and self-help expert.

How to support: Stop in for a haircut or pick up a copy of 6 Indicators for Business and Life for $24.99.

Keshot

Southwest

Need a GIF photo booth for your next wedding reception or company Christmas party? Keshot is a Vegas-headquartered tech company that's all about making photos fun. Founder and CEO Juan Benavides turned Keshot into an internationally recognized service used by the likes of Coca-Cola, BMW, and Nike.

How to support: Request a quote or inquire about pricing.



Mariana’s

Valleywide

This Vegas-born, Hispanic-focused grocery chain has five locations to cover nearly every corner of the valley. Meats, produce, juices -- even a cremeria. It's all covered.

How to support: If you're short on time, order online with curbside pickup.



Panaderia La Estrella

North Las Vegas

The family-owned Mexican bakery has been a familiar destination for Hispanic families for more than four decades. Its extravagant and elegantly decorated cakes are popular for weddings, birthdays, and quinceaneras.

How to support: Use an online coupon to place a custom order or request delivery via Postmates.

Premium Produce

Valleywide

Priscilla Vilchis was the first Latina and youngest minority to be awarded a Nevada license to cultivate marijuana. Her Reina brand is a top seller in Nevada dispensaries, successfully marketing itself as a female-friendly product.

How to support: Ask for Reina at Planet 13 and other top dispensaries in Las Vegas.

Sun in Pisces

Valleywide/Online

This local artisan business specializes in gemstones, bath salts, sage bundles, and other whimsical items. Much of it is sold at weekend markets or online.

How to support: Shop on Etsy.

El Super

Valleywide

This California grocery chain dominates East Los Angeles, but has three Vegas locations geared toward Hispanic families.

How to support: Browse the online individual store ads before paying a visit.

La Tapatia

Southern Highlands

This grocery store has a popular meat department -- worth a visit for the carne asada alone. The produce is also among the freshest of the Mexican grocery stores.

How to support: Come by on weekends for the best specials.

El Tricolor

Northwest

Stop by for Hispanic pastries and coffee at this quiet family-owned bakery that almost goes unnoticed in a strip mall dominated by the Smart & Final next door.

How to support: The bakery isn't big on social media. Just wander in and browse the latest items fresh out of the oven.