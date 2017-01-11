Enter the Lucky Dragon, Vegas' Newest Casino on the Strip

The tea

Yes, the tea. If there is one trend that's ready to take off -- it's tea tastings. And the Lucky Dragon could soon be known as the place where it all began. There's no one else in the US (or really anywhere) that can match what's being done in the Cha Garden lounge area. Tea is presented in its purest form with no processing or pesticides used -- unlike the ones from the grocery store that are probably sitting in your kitchen pantry right now. In fact, ladybugs are used in place of pesticides, giving true meaning to organic farming. The menu lists details about each tea that include the location of where the leaves were grown, the elevation, and even the name of the farmer. Each one is grown in China or Taiwan, and could arrive at the Lucky Dragon within five days of harvesting.