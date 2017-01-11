Things People in Las Vegas Are Irrationally Passionate About

Electronic dance music

There is no city in the United States more obsessed with DJs than Las Vegas. Their faces are on billboards, in magazines, and on stage at the top nightclubs in the biggest resorts on the Strip. It's almost like they're musicians or something. The biggest names earn crazy amounts of money, and more than a few celebrities are getting in on the act to make a few extra bucks. Some fans are so passionate, they'll wedge themselves against the front of the stage on a packed, sweaty dance floor and nod their head to every electro-beat. They'll also pack the Motor Speedway for the Electronic Daisy Carnival each summer, which is the biggest EDM event in country, with nearly 400,000 in attendance over a three-day weekend. On the flip side, there are people who hate this kind of music with just as much fervor, and long for the days when every kid dreamed of playing guitar... instead of playing a laptop.