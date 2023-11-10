A New LGBTQ+ District Is Taking Shape in Las Vegas

Between Liberace and Siegfried & Roy, Las Vegas has never been shy about welcoming gay entertainers to its Strip showrooms. Even drag shows date back to the early 1950s, when Lynne Carter had a regular gig at the El Cortez, setting the stage for Frank Marino, RuPaul's Drag Race Live, and other resident performers. However, gay culture and nightlife have long been relegated to the outskirts of the Strip, with bars and other businesses in weathered shopping plazas like Commercial Center and a district dubbed the Fruit Loop near the airport.

"When I came to Vegas in 2008, there wasn't anything big for gay representation on the Strip," Q Hospitality Group CEO Eduardo Cordova says. "Everything was on the sides and in dark alleys … We have a beautiful community, but we didn't have something centrally located."

Cordova is hoping that will change with Queen, which operates on a stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard where the Strip merges with Downtown. The venue promises to be a bar, restaurant, nightclub, and hotel in one, following a slow-motion takeover of the Thunderbird, a retro boutique motor lodge that dates back to 1948.