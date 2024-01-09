The Ultimate Guide to Having Fun in Las Vegas Without Any Booze
Go dry when flying high in Sin City.
It's hard to believe, but a few people out there actually want to enjoy Las Vegas without drinking. Fair enough. Yet sometimes you need more than a bitters and soda to make it through the days of sober living. Fortunately, Vegas is a place for everyone, especially as we reevaluate our sinful Sin City habits in the new year. Whether you're sober, sober curious, or California sober (in which case, one of the best legal pot shops in Vegas might come in handy), the following guide to alcohol-free fun in Las Vegas is the perfect way to kick off 2024–dry and in style.
Non Alcoholic Drinks and Dining in Las Vegas
Zero-proof cocktails off the Strip
Bars and restaurants throughout Las Vegas are putting greater thought into their non alcoholic drinks these days. The Golden Tiki actually has six non-alcoholic cocktails that complement the Chinatown bar's playful Tiki atmosphere. Try the Duder-boy Swizzle (cold brew coffee, coconut and cream, and club soda), NA Painkiller (a spin on the Tiki classic with Lyre's rum-like Dark Cane, creamy coconut, and a grated nutmeg topping), Pog Killer (passionfruit, orange, guana, and pineapple juices with coconut and cream), Ruby Rains (red ruby grapefruit, cinnamon, lime juice, and ginger beer), Tropical Vertigo (ginger, pineapple, and lime juices with seltzer) or Salud! (a wellness shot of ginger, turmeric, honey, and lemon juice).
The Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar at Town Square has three zero-proof cocktails on the menu. The Island Tea (mango and mint), Faux-Jito (a minty-fresh lemon-and-lime soda), or Sicilian Peach (creamy coconut with peach and jalapeno) are nice sips alongside healthy dishes like the blackened mahi mahi tacos or the roasted vegetable bowl.
Visit Gaetano's in Henderson, where the family-owned Italian restaurant has a stocked bar of alcohol-free spirits to reinvent classics like a Negroni, Manhattan, Amaretto Sour, or Espresso Martini without any buzz. It's worth noting Gaetano's just launched a new Sunday brunch.
Henderson teetotalers can also head to the Green Valley Ranch casino for mocktails like the Blood in the Sand (blood orange juice, agave, strawberry puree, and ginger beer) and Pinky's Up (tonic water, hibiscus syrup, passion fruit juice, and a pineapple chili shrub) at Borracha, which serves Mexican food in a casual environment. Bottiglia pairs Italian cuisine with mocktails like Whata Peach (white peach puree, rosemary, and Sprite) and Amore Giardino (cucumber tonic water, mint, basil, lemon juice, and orgeat).
Zero-proof cocktails on the Strip
Go on a sober crawl down the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, where you can drink as much as you like without any alcohol to worry about. Begin at Crush inside the MGM Grand. The restaurant has year-round mocktails like a Blueberry Lemon Fizz (fresh blueberries, agave nectar, lemon juice, and sparkling water) and Cucumber Mule (muddled cucumber, ginger beer and a touch of lime juice).
Head north to Harmon Corner and step inside the flagship Taco Bell Cantina, which has a different menu than standard Taco Bells, a fancy gift shop, and a choice of eight Twisted Freezes. Adding alcohol to these frozen drinks is only optional, so go with a brain freeze instead of an alcohol-induced buzz. If you really want to "Vegas" up your vacation, book a wedding at the upstairs Taco Bell chapel.
La Cave inside the Wynn is best known for wine, but the menu also has some of the best mocktails on the Strip. Order the Purple Haze (Seedlip 94, lavender syrup, lemon, and egg whites), which is smoked at the table for a smoky presentation, or the Jasmine and Tonic (jasmine tea syrup, yuzu and tonic with juniper berries).
Cross Las Vegas Boulevard and pay a visit to Fashion Show Las Vegas, the largest shopping mall on the Strip with more than 250 retailers and at least 30 restaurants. Look out for Green Crush, a counter with large containers of fresh juices (guava, pineapple, cantaloupe, and more) and combos (like strawberry milk and green apple lemonade) with the option to add alcohol. The Cucumber Lime and Blueberry Mojito drinks taste just like poolside cocktails without the need to add gin, tequila, or any other heavy-duty fuel.
Zero-proof beer
Sometimes, "near beer" can be nearly as good as the real thing. BrewDog dedicates at least three of its 96 taps to non-alcoholic hoppy IPAs, including the Punk AF, Elvis AF, and Hazy AF. Sip away on the rooftop deck while enjoying the Strip views. BrewDog also has a Dry January Survival Kit with 18 non-alcoholic canned beers available via mail order.
CraftHaus sells self-produced Hopswell at both its original Henderson brewery and Arts District tap room. The canned drink combines El Dorado hops with sparkling water for a tropical citrus flavor free of alcohol, grain, and calories.
Tea & Coffee
The Tea Lounge has long been a place that combines elegant afternoon English tea service with snacks and views of the Strip from the 23rd floor of the Waldorf Astoria. Petrossian Bar has afternoon tea service Friday-Sunday at the Bellagio with scones and live piano music near the casino floor. If you need an excuse to check out the brand-new Fontainebleau without breaking the bank, stop by Washing Potato, a stylish but casual spot for noodles, dim sum, and Chinese teas (like green oolong, pu'er, tie guan yin, and peony), served individually or for groups of eight or 12 people. Skip the Strip for Chinatown, where LaPostté is a charming tea house with colorful pastries and various Asian teas.
Coffee Shops are booming in Vegas right now. One of the best, PublicUs in the Fremont East district, has a delicious booze-free Old Fashioned, served in a rocks glass with espresso shots, aromatic bitters, cherries, simple syrup, and an orange peel over an ice sphere. Henderson's Dark Moon has an Old Fashioned of its own (made with espresso, syrup, and bitters) as well as two other mocktails: Moon Tonic (espresso, tonic water, and simple syrup) and Passion Elixir (matcha, passion fruit syrup and yuzu). Founders Coffee in the Southwest and Henderson keeps things interesting with seasonal latte flights and a dark roast nitro brew with a texture and flavor similar to a frothy stout.
Wellness and Physical Activity in Las Vegas
City National Arena
Catch a Golden Knights game in person at the T-Mobile Arena–or step on the ice yourself at the same practice facility used by the Stanley Cup champions. City National Arena is open for public skating at Downtown Summerlin with classes and league play available. You can also take part in year-round ice skating at the America First Center (practice facility for the minor-league Silver Knights) and the Las Vegas Ice Center.
Cowabunga Vegas Water Parks
As the weather heats up this spring, it's best to skip the pool parties and dayclubs when avoiding booze. The volume of alcohol equals the volume of pool water at those things. Instead, opt for a day at one of two waterparks by Cowabunga Vegas. Henderson's Cowabunga Bay has a retro theme while Cowabunga Canyon (formerly Wet'n'Wild) in the Southwest takes inspiration from the Wild West. The two parks span a combined 45 acres with more than 50 attractions, including wave pools and water slides. Buy a souvenir bottle for endless soft drink refills all season long.
AREA15 Radiance
AREA15 has an ongoing Radiance program with classes for yoga, mediation, frequency breathwork, and more inside the Wall and Portal with a zen-like atmosphere enhanced with subtle special effects. Unwind afterwards at Oddwood bar, which has AL1V5 mocktails and juice shots made with kale, turmeric, and other healthy ingredients.
Other Things to Do in Las Vegas
Bellagio Art
An appreciation for fine art is one of the great things about the Bellagio, from the hand-blown glass ceiling decoration above the check-in lobby to the extravagant floral displays at the Conservatory & Botanical Gardens. The Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, originally a showcase for former owner Steve Wynn's personal collection, has developed into a consistent, engaging spot for rotating exhibits. The current ICONS of Contemporary Art presentation runs through March 31, bringing together works from 10 different artists in a variety of mediums. You'll see a psychedelic oil painting by George Condo inspired by the music of John Lennon; a bronze statue by Sanford Biggers that memorializes African American victims of police violence, a series Anime-esque paintings by Yoshitaka Amano, and much more.
Immersive Attractions
The "immersive Attractions" trend is overwhelming Las Vegas right now and continuing well into 2024. Might as well take advantage of it. Nothing beats the Sphere, whether checking out U2, PHISH or "Postcard From Earth," but a few more affordable options are out there.
Arte Museum, a charming concept from South Korea, is now in the U.S. at the new 63 complex on the Strip. Walk through digital video worlds and wrap up a visit with tea-based mocktails at the Arte Tea Bar. Stick around 63 and check out the Museum of Illusions, a series of exhibits that play tricks with your mind.
Illuminarium at AREA15 presents "Space: A Journey to the Moon and Beyond" and "Wild: A Safari Experience" with high-def wraparound walls, sounds, smells, and interactive features. Grab a snack afterwards at Lumin Cafe and wash down your food with a vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, or cookies and cream milkshake–sans alcohol.
FlyOver Vegas (near the Showcase Mall) is a simulated hang-glide adventure over the American West, Iceland, or the Canadian Rockies. Pregame with mocktails from the Lost Cactus lobby bar. Choose between the Gold Rush (a mimosa-inspired combination of orange juice, ginger ale, white grape juice, and edible glitter) or Gremmie (soda water, lime, mint, and hibiscus syrup).
Tours and Museums
Las Vegas is full of weird and wonderful museums. The Mob Museum is one of the best, celebrating the good ol' days when organized crime ran wild in the United States and made an art of "skimming off the top" at Las Vegas casinos. The museum covers four floors of the old Downtown courthouse and has the Underground, a working distillery and speakeasy in the basement. Wrap up a visit with a choice of three non-alcoholic cocktails: the Raspberry Lavender Fizz (raspberry, lavender, lemon, and soda), Test Pilot (juniper berry, elderflower, cherry, and soda), or PIneapple Smash (pineapple, lime, grenadine, and soda).
Explore more Las Vegas history with a visit to the Neon Museum, an outdoor collection of vintage signs and marquees. It's especially nice at night. But if you plan to visit during the day, the Neon Museum is just steps away from the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Park, a preserved settlement that dates back to 1855 and is open until 4:30 pm. The entrance fee is the best three bucks you'll spend in Vegas.
Foodies can't go wrong with Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offer well researched and organized restaurant crawls of the Strip, Downtown, Chinatown, and other parts of the city. You get immediate access to great restaurants without a wait, signature dishes, and nuggets of informative history along the way. Skip the option to add on a cocktail package and save a few bucks on your culinary journey. The food is more than enough to keep you happy.