The Ultimate Guide to Having Fun in Las Vegas Without Any Booze

Non Alcoholic Drinks and Dining in Las Vegas

Zero-proof cocktails off the Strip

Bars and restaurants throughout Las Vegas are putting greater thought into their non alcoholic drinks these days. The Golden Tiki actually has six non-alcoholic cocktails that complement the Chinatown bar's playful Tiki atmosphere. Try the Duder-boy Swizzle (cold brew coffee, coconut and cream, and club soda), NA Painkiller (a spin on the Tiki classic with Lyre's rum-like Dark Cane, creamy coconut, and a grated nutmeg topping), Pog Killer (passionfruit, orange, guana, and pineapple juices with coconut and cream), Ruby Rains (red ruby grapefruit, cinnamon, lime juice, and ginger beer), Tropical Vertigo (ginger, pineapple, and lime juices with seltzer) or Salud! (a wellness shot of ginger, turmeric, honey, and lemon juice).

The Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar at Town Square has three zero-proof cocktails on the menu. The Island Tea (mango and mint), Faux-Jito (a minty-fresh lemon-and-lime soda), or Sicilian Peach (creamy coconut with peach and jalapeno) are nice sips alongside healthy dishes like the blackened mahi mahi tacos or the roasted vegetable bowl.

Visit Gaetano's in Henderson, where the family-owned Italian restaurant has a stocked bar of alcohol-free spirits to reinvent classics like a Negroni, Manhattan, Amaretto Sour, or Espresso Martini without any buzz. It's worth noting Gaetano's just launched a new Sunday brunch.

Henderson teetotalers can also head to the Green Valley Ranch casino for mocktails like the Blood in the Sand (blood orange juice, agave, strawberry puree, and ginger beer) and Pinky's Up (tonic water, hibiscus syrup, passion fruit juice, and a pineapple chili shrub) at Borracha, which serves Mexican food in a casual environment. Bottiglia pairs Italian cuisine with mocktails like Whata Peach (white peach puree, rosemary, and Sprite) and Amore Giardino (cucumber tonic water, mint, basil, lemon juice, and orgeat).

Zero-proof cocktails on the Strip

Go on a sober crawl down the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, where you can drink as much as you like without any alcohol to worry about. Begin at Crush inside the MGM Grand. The restaurant has year-round mocktails like a Blueberry Lemon Fizz (fresh blueberries, agave nectar, lemon juice, and sparkling water) and Cucumber Mule (muddled cucumber, ginger beer and a touch of lime juice).

Head north to Harmon Corner and step inside the flagship Taco Bell Cantina, which has a different menu than standard Taco Bells, a fancy gift shop, and a choice of eight Twisted Freezes. Adding alcohol to these frozen drinks is only optional, so go with a brain freeze instead of an alcohol-induced buzz. If you really want to "Vegas" up your vacation, book a wedding at the upstairs Taco Bell chapel.

La Cave inside the Wynn is best known for wine, but the menu also has some of the best mocktails on the Strip. Order the Purple Haze (Seedlip 94, lavender syrup, lemon, and egg whites), which is smoked at the table for a smoky presentation, or the Jasmine and Tonic (jasmine tea syrup, yuzu and tonic with juniper berries).

Cross Las Vegas Boulevard and pay a visit to Fashion Show Las Vegas, the largest shopping mall on the Strip with more than 250 retailers and at least 30 restaurants. Look out for Green Crush, a counter with large containers of fresh juices (guava, pineapple, cantaloupe, and more) and combos (like strawberry milk and green apple lemonade) with the option to add alcohol. The Cucumber Lime and Blueberry Mojito drinks taste just like poolside cocktails without the need to add gin, tequila, or any other heavy-duty fuel.

Zero-proof beer

Sometimes, "near beer" can be nearly as good as the real thing. BrewDog dedicates at least three of its 96 taps to non-alcoholic hoppy IPAs, including the Punk AF, Elvis AF, and Hazy AF. Sip away on the rooftop deck while enjoying the Strip views. BrewDog also has a Dry January Survival Kit with 18 non-alcoholic canned beers available via mail order.

CraftHaus sells self-produced Hopswell at both its original Henderson brewery and Arts District tap room. The canned drink combines El Dorado hops with sparkling water for a tropical citrus flavor free of alcohol, grain, and calories.

Tea & Coffee

The Tea Lounge has long been a place that combines elegant afternoon English tea service with snacks and views of the Strip from the 23rd floor of the Waldorf Astoria. Petrossian Bar has afternoon tea service Friday-Sunday at the Bellagio with scones and live piano music near the casino floor. If you need an excuse to check out the brand-new Fontainebleau without breaking the bank, stop by Washing Potato, a stylish but casual spot for noodles, dim sum, and Chinese teas (like green oolong, pu'er, tie guan yin, and peony), served individually or for groups of eight or 12 people. Skip the Strip for Chinatown, where LaPostté is a charming tea house with colorful pastries and various Asian teas.

Coffee Shops are booming in Vegas right now. One of the best, PublicUs in the Fremont East district, has a delicious booze-free Old Fashioned, served in a rocks glass with espresso shots, aromatic bitters, cherries, simple syrup, and an orange peel over an ice sphere. Henderson's Dark Moon has an Old Fashioned of its own (made with espresso, syrup, and bitters) as well as two other mocktails: Moon Tonic (espresso, tonic water, and simple syrup) and Passion Elixir (matcha, passion fruit syrup and yuzu). Founders Coffee in the Southwest and Henderson keeps things interesting with seasonal latte flights and a dark roast nitro brew with a texture and flavor similar to a frothy stout.