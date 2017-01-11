All the Stereotypes You'll See in Las Vegas

California Weekender

They can't behave themselves, and they sure as hell can't drive the speed limit. We call them Californians. They consider Vegas to be an LA suburb and come here to party on the weekends. They love the dayclubs and hate driving back on Sundays -- when the traffic on the I-15 to SoCal really is the worst.

The Hustler

They come in a variety of forms. Sometimes they're on the sidewalk handing out cards advertising strip clubs or "women to your room." Maybe it's a sweet girl at the mall trying her hardest to give away a sample of cologne. Or it could be that dude in the casino lobby handing out passes to a nightclub. Don't forget about the street performers -- dressed up as Spider-Man, a showgirl, or the snowman from Frozen -- eager to pose for a photo. Each one of them is working hard to give you something. Maybe for free? Maybe not.